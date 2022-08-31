ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Red Tricycle Seattle

38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together

Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this Thursday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Pilot draws middle finger over WA with peculiar flight pattern

BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington. According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Floating Lantern Pet Memorial scheduled for September 11th. The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Blodel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Radio Ink

New Morning Co-Host In Seattle

Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Review: 'Artists from the Pacific Northwest'

By the time the opening-night reception for “Artists from the Pacific Northwest” got underway on Thursday, Sept. 1, eight bright-red “sold” stickers were already affixed to a number of paintings placed throughout the spacious environs of Gallery Syre. A quick perusal of the works on display...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
cascadiadaily.com

An afternoon climb up Sauk Mountain

Hikers on the hunt for a shorter hike, less than two hours from Bellingham, with 360-degree views of the North Cascades are in luck. Sauk Mountain, sitting just southeast of Mount Baker, checks all the boxes. With a slow start to our day, we left Bellingham just after noon and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Back-to-school traffic: Top 5 Snohomish County schools with the most congestion

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Students across Western Washington went back to school this week. We’ve been showing you the top traffic backup zones to look out for. Morning and afternoon traffic is fairly heavy around almost all schools, but in Snohomish County, there are busy roads like the Mukilteo Speedway, which is used by commuters to get to major employers in the area.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

