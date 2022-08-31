Read full article on original website
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
5 things to know this Thursday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
ifiberone.com
Pilot draws middle finger over WA with peculiar flight pattern
BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington. According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Floating Lantern Pet Memorial scheduled for September 11th. The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Blodel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day.
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
cascadiadaily.com
Review: ’Artists from the Pacific Northwest’
By the time the opening-night reception for “Artists from the Pacific Northwest” got underway on Thursday, Sept. 1, eight bright-red “sold” stickers were already affixed to a number of paintings placed throughout the spacious environs of Gallery Syre. A quick perusal of the works on display...
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
What to expect from Whatcom weather, traffic and border waits for Labor Day weekend
More people will be using roadways, airports as summer closes.
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
cascadiadaily.com
An afternoon climb up Sauk Mountain
Hikers on the hunt for a shorter hike, less than two hours from Bellingham, with 360-degree views of the North Cascades are in luck. Sauk Mountain, sitting just southeast of Mount Baker, checks all the boxes. With a slow start to our day, we left Bellingham just after noon and...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Back-to-school traffic: Top 5 Snohomish County schools with the most congestion
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Students across Western Washington went back to school this week. We’ve been showing you the top traffic backup zones to look out for. Morning and afternoon traffic is fairly heavy around almost all schools, but in Snohomish County, there are busy roads like the Mukilteo Speedway, which is used by commuters to get to major employers in the area.
