A fire weather watch will be in place during the hottest part of the day Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. for parts of the region. Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but we can also expect a smoky haze to stick around. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay warm, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see triple digits Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO