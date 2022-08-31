Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
The health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
KTVZ
Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday afternoon 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario. Officials said the westbound lanes that were closed...
KTVZ
Heat Advisory issued September 1 at 2:35PM PDT until September 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures of 98 to 105 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast. Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay...
KTVZ
And now we cool off
That smoky haze will carry into Saturday morning. The high-pressure center will move ever so slightly to the south, allowing a little cooler air to mix into the Pacific NW, so highs Saturday will back down into the low to mid-80s. The rest of your Labor Day weekend will remain cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Forest Service seeking members for Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service are recruiting additional members interested in serving on the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council. The council, established under the National Trails System Act, provides recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture through the Chief of...
KTVZ
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving N. California fire; Hwy. 97 shut south of Oregon border￼
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire in Northern California is threatening hundreds of homes and at least 5,000 residents across three communities have been ordered to leave immediately, while HIghway 97 has been closed 20 miles south of the Oregon border. The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office ordered...
KTVZ
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
KTVZ
Hot and smoky, with a fire weather watch on the way
A fire weather watch will be in place during the hottest part of the day Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. for parts of the region. Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but we can also expect a smoky haze to stick around. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay warm, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see triple digits Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000
A Virginia man’s quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, “I’ll call you when I win the lottery,” according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
Comments / 0