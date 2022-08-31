Umpire Angel Hernandez was slated to work the 2018 World Series, but lost that opportunity after getting three calls overturned at first base during that season, according to a Major League Baseball response to Hernandez's recent legal filing. Hernandez had three calls overturned following video review during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO