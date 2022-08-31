ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB says umpire Angel Hernandez lost 2018 World Series spot because of three overturned calls in ALDS game

Umpire Angel Hernandez was slated to work the 2018 World Series, but lost that opportunity after getting three calls overturned at first base during that season, according to a Major League Baseball response to Hernandez's recent legal filing. Hernandez had three calls overturned following video review during Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK --  Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and...
