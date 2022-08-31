Viewing what’s behind while focusing on what’s ahead, Calimesa held its annual State of the City luncheon last week for the first time in three years. “At times the road has been winding, at times the road has been smooth and, at times, the road has been very bumpy,” said keynote speaker and City Manager Bonnie Johnson at the Aug. 24 luncheon. “But through it all, we have been managing to make great strides and accomplish great things.”

