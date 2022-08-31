Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLoma Linda, CA
Related
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa Historical Society holds successful wine and food pairing
For those who like local history and also enjoy wine, the Wine and Food Pairing fundraising event at the Mousley Museum, Yucaipa Valley Historical Society on Aug. 20, was a perfect pairing. Gill and Rachelle Calderon provided wine from Wines for a Cause, ONEHOPE for the wine tasting. The Yucaipa...
newsmirror.net
State of the City: Calimesa ranked No. 1 in fiscal health
Viewing what’s behind while focusing on what’s ahead, Calimesa held its annual State of the City luncheon last week for the first time in three years. “At times the road has been winding, at times the road has been smooth and, at times, the road has been very bumpy,” said keynote speaker and City Manager Bonnie Johnson at the Aug. 24 luncheon. “But through it all, we have been managing to make great strides and accomplish great things.”
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa falls to Silverado
The Yucaipa High football team fell to host Silverado of Victorville 28-13 on Friday, Aug. 26. Yucaipa took a 10-7 lead on a 7-yard run by Zach Alonso and a 42-yard field goal by Dawit Crain. The Thunderbirds increased their lead to 13-7 when Crain boomed another field goal, this one from 36 yards with less than seven minutes left in the second quarter.
newsmirror.net
Highland man sent to prison for $7.5 million scam
A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced today to 168 months in federal prison, according to the IRS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsmirror.net
Zoning changes
I want to address the city’s plans for development in the North Bench. Yucaipa has been a rare gem allowing for rural living in a beautiful environment. Many people have lived on lots large enough to keep horses and other farm animals on their own property. To allow that, a property has to be zoned at half acre or larger.
newsmirror.net
Opposed to apartment complex
In my neighborhood, right next door in fact, a proposed 200 unit apartment complex was “on the agenda” at the commissioners meeting. Interested parties were invited to speak and express their opinions and ideas. The item from the commissioners was involved enough to occupy two meetings. Last night,...
Comments / 0