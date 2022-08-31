Read full article on original website
Area residents get 'one last hurrah' to summer with weekend at the lake
What’s a better way to say goodbye to the summer than a Labor Day weekend spent soaking up the atmosphere at the lake?. That’s what Greg Weigel and his family are doing. The dozen individuals are divided among four campers at a spot at the Lake Maloney State Recreation Area for a mini-vacation of sorts.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte homes for big families
2016 Double-wide Home ONLY for sale. Seller is looking for a buyer to move this home off the property. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c goes with the property along w/newer septic tank if wanted.
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for September 5
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 22 min ago.
Veterans service officer’s post again on Lincoln County Board agenda
Lincoln County commissioners Tuesday will take up a second nominee to succeed Paul Cooper as veterans service officer. This week’s agenda also includes a resolution on the county’s black-tailed prairie dog management program. The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be delayed from Monday due to Labor Day.
TIF eligibility for Wilkinson land goes before council on busy Tuesday
Not one but two possible TIF-aided developments south of Interstate 80 will be taken up by North Platte City Council members during Tuesday’s expected lengthy meeting. A public hearing and final vote on a “substandard and blighted” study of land between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road stands as the 25th and last agenda item before the council adjourns and reconvenes for its 2022-23 budget hearing.
Council asked to name Groseth city administrator
North Platte City Council members face their longest agenda of the year Tuesday, topped by votes to appoint two key city officials and the annual 2022-23 budget hearing. They’ll be asked to approve nine nominations by Mayor Brandon Kelliher, topped by his request to name Public Service Director Layne Groseth city administrator. That would remove his “interim” tag as Matthew Kibbon’s successor in the city’s top appointed job.
Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska
A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.
Inflation hits North Platte’s budget, but city tax rate would edge lower
Inflation has struck North Platte’s city government as it has its residents, city officials said last week as they prepared for Tuesday’s public hearing on their proposed 2022-23 budget. They pointed to higher fuel costs and pay raises to keep city employees’ wages legally comparable with similar-sized Nebraska...
Report of double-fatality crash leads Pawnee County deputies to Utah felon, authorities say
Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a double-fatality crash Saturday instead found a 41-year-old man alive and wanted on a felony warrant out of Utah, according to authorities. The man, who was lying in the middle of a roadway near a wrecked vehicle at Southeast Nebraska's Ironhorse...
