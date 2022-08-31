HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) continues to embrace the tournament part of the season as they head to the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by UT-Martin in Martin, Tennessee from September 2-3. The Bulldogs will open with a pair of matches on the opening day, starting with host UTM at 12:30 p.m.. They will follow that with a first ever meeting with Arkansas State at 3:30 p.m. They will close out the tournament with an 11 a.m. match with Western Carolina on Saturday, September 2.

