Alabama A&M Drops Pair of Day 1 Matches to UT-Martin and Arkansas State at Skyhawk Invitational
MARTIN, Tenn. – Alabama A&M (0-5, 0-0 SWAC) started slowly and rebounded late in a pair of matches before falling by 3-0 scores to UT-Martin (3-2, 0-0 OVC) and Arkansas State (4-1, 0-0 SBC) on Day 1 of the Skyhawk Invitational in NCAA Division I women's volleyball matches on Friday, September 2.
Alabama A&M Women’s Cross Country Opens 2022 With Seventh Place Finish at Belmont Open
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Alabama A&M women's cross country kicked off the 2022 campaign as they finished 7-of-8 at the Belmont Opener on Friday, September 2, finishing with 215 points. Senior Aneisha Ingram (Frankfield, Jamaica) led the Bulldogs with a 36-of-57 finish, crossing the line in a time of 20:53.33...
Trip to UT-Martin's Skyhawk Invitational Up Next For Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) continues to embrace the tournament part of the season as they head to the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by UT-Martin in Martin, Tennessee from September 2-3. The Bulldogs will open with a pair of matches on the opening day, starting with host UTM at 12:30 p.m.. They will follow that with a first ever meeting with Arkansas State at 3:30 p.m. They will close out the tournament with an 11 a.m. match with Western Carolina on Saturday, September 2.
Pair of Second Half Goals Drop Alabama A&M 2-0 at Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Defense would travel to a point as Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-0 SWAC) took on first-time opponent Southern Illinois (1-2, 0-0 OVC), shutting them out in the first half, before a pair of second half scores led to a 2-0 loss in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Thursday, September 1.
Massive 28-point First Quarter Downs Alabama A&M at UAB in Season Opener
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Facing one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country, Alabama A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) could not keep pace with the offense of Alabama-Birmingham (1-0, 0-0 C-USA) as they dropped a 59-0 decision in an NCAA Division I football game on Thursday, September 1.
Alabama A&M Women's Cross Country Heads North To Nashville For Belmont Opener
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's cross country kicks off the 2022 campaign as they head across the border for the Belmont Opener on Friday, September 2. Race time is set for 9:30 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's meet will be hosted by Belmont at Percy Warner Park...
