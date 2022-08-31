ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Trip to UT-Martin's Skyhawk Invitational Up Next For Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's volleyball (0-3, 0-0 SWAC) continues to embrace the tournament part of the season as they head to the Skyhawk Invitational hosted by UT-Martin in Martin, Tennessee from September 2-3. The Bulldogs will open with a pair of matches on the opening day, starting with host UTM at 12:30 p.m.. They will follow that with a first ever meeting with Arkansas State at 3:30 p.m. They will close out the tournament with an 11 a.m. match with Western Carolina on Saturday, September 2.
Pair of Second Half Goals Drop Alabama A&M 2-0 at Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Defense would travel to a point as Alabama A&M (2-3, 0-0 SWAC) took on first-time opponent Southern Illinois (1-2, 0-0 OVC), shutting them out in the first half, before a pair of second half scores led to a 2-0 loss in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Thursday, September 1.
