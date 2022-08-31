ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s Cutest Family Moments: Photos

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund kept a relatively low profile while they were dating, especially after the arrival of their son, Rhodes, in December 2020. The couple were first linked in March 2019 after the Scream Queens alum split from her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters, whom she had dated off and on since 2012. “Garrett and Emma […]
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
