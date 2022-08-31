ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBF

Prepare to be dazzled by the productions at Alabama Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -For nearly 3 decades, Alabama Theatre has been entertaining locals and tourists with the grandest variety show on the Grand Strand. They’re currently celebrating their 29th Anniversary with the 2022 Season of ONE The Show. Come along with Halley Murrow as she speaks with some...
WBTW News13

Beach rules change Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog […]
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Bursting with flavor at Heirloom Bistro

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene. “Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.” Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef […]
WMBF

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
wpde.com

PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
WBTW News13

3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
WBTW News13

Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing.  The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle.  “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
