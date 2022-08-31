Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Prepare to be dazzled by the productions at Alabama Theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -For nearly 3 decades, Alabama Theatre has been entertaining locals and tourists with the grandest variety show on the Grand Strand. They’re currently celebrating their 29th Anniversary with the 2022 Season of ONE The Show. Come along with Halley Murrow as she speaks with some...
WMBF
Mustang Week coming back to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after new partner saves event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Mustang Week will make its return to Myrtle Beach in 2023 after the event announced that 2022 would be its last year in the Grand Strand. Donna Mills with Mustang Week confirmed with WMBF News that the event has been saved. “Since we announced...
Beach rules change Tuesday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog […]
WMBF
‘Great year, people are happy’: Some Myrtle Beach businesses excited to make it through busy summer season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach locals, tourists and businesses soaked in the last few days of summer over the busy Labor Day weekend. Nationwide, AAA predicted that 32% of Americans would be traveling for the holiday weekend. The Myrtle Beach Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said hotel occupancy numbers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Bites: Bursting with flavor at Heirloom Bistro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re feeling classy and cultured, our next Beach Bites stop will be a perfect fit for you. It’s a bistro that wants to make big noise in the Myrtle Beach food scene. “Great food, great atmosphere, and great service.” Simply put by Shaun Baxter, the owner and head chef […]
WMBF
Longtime Georgetown County teacher loses family home, pets in early morning fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime Georgetown County teacher and her husband are left with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home early Tuesday morning. Georgetown Fire & EMS responded to the home after midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of Mercer Avenue. Paulette...
WMBF
SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, here are a few things you need to know before you leave and while out on the water. Before you leave make sure:. You have enough life jackets for everyone on the boat. You check the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
End of Summer 2022 could mark a new multi-billion transition in Myrtle Beach business
Labor Day Summer 2022 marks the official end of the Summer season in Myrtle Beach. This Summer will likely mark the generational shift that all cities experience about every 60 years. Generational business changes are occurring in Myrtle Beach unlike any time since 1967. 1967 was the beginning year when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mustang Week announces return for 2023 after saying 2022 was final event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week will be returning in 2023. The organizers of Mustang Week previously said 2022 was going to be the last year for the event, but in a Facebook post on Monday, organizers said they have found a partner that will keep the event alive. “Since we announced that this […]
WMBF
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Tuesday, certain restrictions on the beach in the city of Myrtle Beach will be lifted. Myrtle Beach’s rules about dogs, bicycles, tents and canopies on the beach change after Labor Day. Dogs and bicycles will be allowed on the beach at any...
The Post and Courier
Animal shelters in SC are at a breaking point. Pet adoptions can't keep up with intake
Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is "at the breaking point."
WMBF
3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in Cherry Grove on Labor Day
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a boat fire in the Cherry Grove area. Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for SCDNR, said officers were called around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the Johnny Causey Landing in Cherry Grove for the fire. Several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
PHOTOS | Waterspouts spotted offshore in Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several waterspouts were spotted off the coast in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division, the waterspouts were associated with some storms off the coast from Murrells Inlet to South Santee River. Keri Leachman was able...
wpde.com
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
WMBF
N.C. man accused of driving away from Myrtle Beach traffic stop with child in car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man put a child in harm’s way when he drove away from a Myrtle Beach traffic stop over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant. Justin Brannon, 29, from Gaston, N.C. is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and failure to stop for a blue light.
3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
wfxb.com
Patti Hilton of Barefoot Bistro Shares Her Favorite Tailgating Recipes
Patti Hilton of The Barefoot Bistro knows how prepare a crowd-pleasing spread! The Barefoot Bistro is located at 3914 Highway 17 South in Myrtle Beach. They have daily specials and entertainment. Click here for their menu.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach for Labor Day Weekend: Fireworks, farmers markets, where to swim & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is upon the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Most people are celebrating the unofficial end of summer, but the summer weather and season is still going strong. We want you to enjoy your weekend to the fullest, so we've compiled a...
Paula Deen to visit her Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Celebrity chef Paula Deen will visit Myrtle Beach for a book signing. The event will take place at noon on Sept. 10 at her Broadway at the Beach restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, located at 1202 Celebrity Circle. “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen is in the perfect location to serve the […]
WMBF
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing another woman 6 times outside Conway restaurant
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fight between two women at a Conway restaurant landed one of them in jail, according to an incident report. Brooke Causey, 28, of Conway was booked into jail early Saturday morning and charged with attempted murder and disorderly conduct. An incident report shows Conway...
Comments / 0