Yonkers public high school teacher arrested and charged for sexual assault of a student

A Yonkers high school teacher is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Police say 49-year-old James Korwatch, a carpentry teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School, started an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old in 2021.

Korwatch, who lives in Ossining, has been charged with criminal sexual act.

Yonkers police say he was physically and sexually violent with the teen and used verbal and physical intimidation and coercion.

Local residents say the news is putting people on alert.

Paul Green, a Yonkers junior says, “I saw it on Instagram. I can't believe that would happen. I go to a different Yonkers school."

A statement from the district says in part, “Korwatch has been removed from his teaching responsibilities."