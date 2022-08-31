ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity

(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
ILLINOIS STATE
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding

CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gov. Pritzker Announces $300 Million in Funding for Energy Bill Assistance

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families program. All families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
ILLINOIS STATE
2 GOP candidates out of the running in November

Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities

(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mike Frerichs
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Macoupin County to auction surplus property

The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

City Buys Land For Sunpin Solar Use

In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar of California had signed an option and lease agreement with the City of Greenville for a solar farm, along Interstate 70, east of Love’s Travel Center. The option and lease have been extended multiple times. The solar farm has not been...
GREENVILLE, IL
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...

