Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity
(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
4 Important Things to Know About the Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Out
On September 12, 2022, the State of Illinois will begin sending out the income and property tax rebate checks we've been hearing so much about. If you're like me though, you probably have some questions. I recently came across an article from NBC Chicago that provided some answers to the questions I had, and I'm hoping this info will help you too.
Governor Pritzker Announces up to $100 Million in Grants to Advance Anti-Violence Funding
CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
Gov. Pritzker Announces $300 Million in Funding for Energy Bill Assistance
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families program. All families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
2 GOP candidates out of the running in November
Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know
In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline
Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Greitens vindicated on multiple counts
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded and fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner $750 for her role in the handling of the 2018 prosecution of then-Governor Eric Greitens.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Macoupin County to auction surplus property
The Macoupin County Treasurer is announcing a sealed bid auction of surplus property on September 16. This is an auction that happens every year around this time, as the county tries to get property lost to back taxes back on the tax rolls. Treasurer Roger Anderson tells The Big Z...
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
City Buys Land For Sunpin Solar Use
In early 2019, it was announced Sunpin Solar of California had signed an option and lease agreement with the City of Greenville for a solar farm, along Interstate 70, east of Love’s Travel Center. The option and lease have been extended multiple times. The solar farm has not been...
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
‘Enough is enough’: Tempers flare at Rockwood School Board meeting over member's comments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tempers flared at Thursday night’s Rockwood School Board meeting. Parents demanded action after a controversial video shows board member Jessica Clark seemingly mocking LGBTQ students and those with special needs. Although parents are calling for board member Clark's resignation, she said she will...
Illinois gas stations to sell ethanol for two weeks
(WTVO) — Illinois has opened the biofuel market to try and prevent issues at the pump following a fire at an Indiana BP oil refinery. The fire happened a week ago and there have been no noticeable effects so far. Illinois joined other Midwest states in getting a special waiver from the federal government. It […]
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
