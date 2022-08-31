Read full article on original website
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
$3 Dollar Movies? Yep, This Is WHEN IT HAPPENS Here In Midland Odessa!
Remember the $1 Dollar Movies back in the day? Use to love hitting those up way back when. Well, it's not $1 a dollar but it's close! This Saturday is National Cinema Day and a bunch of Theaters are having $3 ticket prices all day for any movie on Saturday.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Odessa Police Academy's 24th Session Graduation
Deputy James H. Chilcoat: Deputy Chilcoat is 28 years of age and was born and raised in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland, Texas. Deputy Chilcoat began his career with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2013, and is a graduate of the 24th session of the Odessa Police Academy. His hobbies are hunting and fishing with his boys. Deputy Chilcoat’s goals with the Midland County Sheriff’s Department is to rank up and retire from the department. He is the father to Jesus, James, and Margret Chilcoat. Deputy Chilcoat’s wife, Ana, will be pinning on his badge.
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
What Are the Best Fishing Spots For Labor Day Weekend Close to Midland/Odessa?
Labor Day Weekend is here so now it is time to talk about the best fishing spots, here are the five best places to go fishing that are close to Midland/Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, here are the top 5 places close by to take your rod and reel to.
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
1 Person Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Departmnet, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at 1114th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash that took place around 4:54 p.m.
One person killed in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland. According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH […]
Texas Tech announces passing of school’s first ‘practice baby’
Barbara Munselle, the first “practice baby” to live on the campus of Texas Tech University in the mid-to-late-1930s, has died, the university announced on Wednesday.
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest in Midland.
The challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September. The Permian High School volleyball team beat Monahans three sets to zero on Tuesday night at PHS.
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
