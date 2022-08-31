ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
