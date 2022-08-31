Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Biden administration proposes rule to overhaul Medicaid, CHIP enrollment process
The Biden-Harris Administration proposed a new CMS rule Aug. 31 to overhaul the enrollment processes for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Programs. If finalized, the rule would streamline applications and standardize eligibility and enrollment policies nationwide. Senior CMS officials told reporters the rule was developed...
healthleadersmedia.com
AHA, Home Health Agencies Oppose Proposed Medicare Payment Rate Cuts
The updates in CMS' proposed rule would slash Medicare payments to home health agencies by $810 million in 2023. — TheAmerican Hospital Association (AHA) and the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare (PQHH) have expressed concern to CMS regarding the Calendar Year (CY) 2023 Home Health Prospective Payment System Rate Update, arguing the proposed cut is steep and technically flawed.
McKnight's
Next nursing home reform target: Emergency preparedness?
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services may soon intensify its reform agenda focus on emergency planning, one of many areas targeted in President Biden’s 21-point nursing home plan unveiled earlier this year. That’s according to knowledgeable observers reflecting on this week’s CMS announcement that it will be using...
msn.com
Enough with the backdoor policymaking. It's time to end the COVID public health emergency.
In July, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 public health emergency into October, and he appears poised to extend it again for at least another three months. At this point, nearly all Americans have some form of immunity. Hospitalization rates haven't been high for months (despite case rates remaining high in much of the country).
Homelessness crisis hits rural communities
The images are hard to ignore: ratty, rodent-infested, tarp tents crammed together on public sidewalks next to piles of trash, human excrement, and used condoms. That's the daily snapshot from Los Angeles's Skid Row.
MedPage Today
MedPAC Commissioners Mull Proposals to Change Part B Drug Payment
WASHINGTON -- Members of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) spoke up Friday in favor of considering new approaches to the way Medicare pays for Part B drugs. "I think we're going in the right direction," said commissioner Gary Poulsen, MBA, of Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Utah. "I think this is an improvement."
