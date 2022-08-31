ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

BHA releases plan to strengthen Colorado’s behavioral health workforce

DENVER – Today, the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) released Strengthening the Behavioral Health Workforce in Colorado: An Approach to Community Partnership, a strategic plan to strengthen the behavioral health workforce in Colorado to ensure we have a behavioral health system that offers accessible, meaningful, and trusted services. Get the...
COLORADO STATE
More accessible medication-assisted treatment can help combat fentanyl crisis, AzPHA Executive Director Will Humble says

According to Arizona Public Health Association (AzPHA) Executive Director Will Humble, tackling the fentanyl overdose epidemic in the state comes down to Narcan distribution, preventative measures like fentanyl test strips, and making medication-assisted treatment more accessible. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is ‘strategic’ way to address high rates of youth mental illness

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently-released Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health encompasses various efforts to help combat rising rates of mental illness and suicide, and low rates of mental health care service utilization among children in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detailed Agenda

Our 2022 North Texas State of Reform Health Policy Conference Detailed Agenda is a list of dozens of speakers from across the spectrum of care. The agenda and speaker list are driven by input from our Convening Panel of leaders in Texas health care which makes it possible to look forward to a great event on September 27th! If you’re not already registered, you can do so here.
TEXAS STATE
DSHS: COVID-19 boosters available in Texas next week

Following Thursday’s vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend the updated FDA-approved COVID-19 booster shots for use, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced doses would become available statewide next week. Initial shipments of the 900,000 booster dose allocation for Texas...
TEXAS STATE

