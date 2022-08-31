ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Williams
3d ago

only in America do you go from drug smuggling criminal to basicslly a hero. the fact she smuggled hashish oil cartridges into Russia is getting glamorized. when they post all of her accolades the need to add international drug smuggler to it. yeah, she's a great role model.

Tone Anderson
2d ago

tell the alphabet people the LGBT people to go to Russia and wave there flags around, it's so hilarious were are they, so public in your face rage against the machine give us our rights in the USA, what happened to going to Russia, what no flags there, take a rainbow painted plane over there and go protest, ( come on LGBTQ, tick tock challenge take y'all flag twerking selves to Russia, )

cat ?
2d ago

Look at her Now She hates America well we don't want You back girl As far as this people with this shoes fund To me it should go to feed the children in the World that needs to eat That Money well benefit theses kids better than be wasted on Someone like You do the crime Do your time

The Spun

Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
