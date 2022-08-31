ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Parents Who Lost Son to Suicide Ask Strangers to Scatter His Ashes Around the World: 'This Has Changed Lives'

After Hallie Twomey lost her son CJ to suicide, she was deep in grief. Then, she found an unexpected way to remember him. In November 2013, three years after she and her husband John lost their 20-year-old son, an Air Force veteran, Hallie posted an unusual request on her Facebook page: Would someone be willing to take some of CJ's ashes on a trip? "I thought, in some way, our son could visit the places he never got to see," says Hallie in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
AUBURN, ME
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
Lefty Graves

Sneaky teen daughter baffled when her secret plans are discovered by mom

Teen Girls Talking OutsideJarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Teens have a way of thinking that they can be sneaky and get away with a lot of different things without their parents finding out. For example, my daughter was 13 at the beginning of the summer and thought she and her girlfriend could get away with all sorts of antics while I was at work.
Salon

My father, the Rorschach test: My mother and I couldn't see the same man, in life or in death

"I think Daddy did something to himself to get away from me," my mother said. Three years after my father's death, my mother was focusing on what she believed was a white stain on the brown rug in his home office, where he died. She thought it had something to do with whatever he'd done to hasten his demise. Gentle attempts I made to tell her that wasn't the case proved fruitless. So on a visit, I went into the office with her.
realitytitbit.com

Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away

My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a Head

Mike the Headless Chicken with his head that had been cut off months beforeMikeTheHeadlessChicken. Most people are familiar with the term “running around like a headless chicken” but how true is it actually? This idiom originated in the 14th century in England as chickens were butchered by having their heads cut off with an ax. Some of the chickens would end up running around after having their heads chopped off, crashing into things just before dropping dead.
FRUITA, CO
Abby Joseph

Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.
msn.com

Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner

The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
PETS
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
pethelpful.com

Blind Dog's Reaction to Meeting a Baby Is the Most Heartwarming Thing We've Ever Seen

Friendships between babies and dogs are magical. Dogs are natural protectors and babies are in constant need of supervision, so they make the perfect pair. One particularly special dog recently befriended a baby and their first time meeting is amazing to watch. TikTok user @ablinddogandhisguidedog recently shared a video of...
PETS
