Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians convicted of minor marijuana charges may be eligible for a pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's part of a new program announced Thursday to accelerate the pardon process for marijuana convictions.It's called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf, who can issue pardons, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who chairs the board of pardons and the Pardons Board that recommends pardons. The goal is to make it easier for those with non-violent, minor marijuana convictions to get a pardon."The majority of people of Pennsylvania, it was...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Louisiana superintendent says Title IX gender and orientation rules are currently 'unenforceable'
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Superintendent Cade Brumley wants the state’s school leaders and athletic associations to know President Joe Biden’s proposed Title IX rules on sexual orientation and gender identity are not currently enforceable. Brumley issued a letter this week regarding a proposal from the Biden...
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Why weed companies can't make any money
It’s not easy selling weed. The legal marijuana business is booming — revenues are projected to hit $32 billion this year, more than double what sales were just three years ago. They’re projected to double again in the next six years, propelled by the launch of big new recreational weed markets in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
Maricopa County Attorney announces mandatory jail time for gun-related plea deals
(The Center Square) – Violent crime is on the rise in Maricopa County. The County Attorney’s office received submittals for 16 homicides between August 19 and August 29. In all, 15 of those cases involved a gun, and five had a domestic violence component. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell...
New Hampshire to get $40.5M from J&J opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will get $40.5 million from a settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson over its alleged role in fueling the nationwide opioid crisis. Attorney General John Formella said the settlement with the drug maker resolved claims in a 2018 lawsuit filed by the state and local governments alleging that the company aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that the highly addictive drugs were safe.
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
SACRAMENTO (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state's...
