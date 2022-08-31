ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians convicted of minor marijuana charges may be eligible for a pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's part of a new program announced Thursday to accelerate the pardon process for marijuana convictions.It's called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf, who can issue pardons, and Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who chairs the board of pardons and the Pardons Board that recommends pardons. The goal is to make it easier for those with non-violent, minor marijuana convictions to get a pardon."The majority of people of Pennsylvania, it was...
POLITICO

Why weed companies can't make any money

It’s not easy selling weed. The legal marijuana business is booming — revenues are projected to hit $32 billion this year, more than double what sales were just three years ago. They’re projected to double again in the next six years, propelled by the launch of big new recreational weed markets in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.
thecentersquare.com

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire to get $40.5M from J&J opioid settlement

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will get $40.5 million from a settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson over its alleged role in fueling the nationwide opioid crisis. Attorney General John Formella said the settlement with the drug maker resolved claims in a 2018 lawsuit filed by the state and local governments alleging that the company aggressively marketed their opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that the highly addictive drugs were safe.
CBS San Francisco

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035.Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government's standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California's stricter requirements.Among them, Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to adopt California's ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles. Colorado and Pennsylvania are among the states that probably won't. The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state's...
CALIFORNIA STATE

