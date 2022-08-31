ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night

The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night. The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance. During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player —...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Tennessee OL signs young fan’s shoe after TD but leaves pen cap on, so Cole Cubelic signs instead

Almost everything was running smoothly for Tennessee on Thursday during its open-seasoning 59-10 win over Ball State. The Volunteers were up 45-0 when young Vols fans on the front row were celebrating with some players. Left tackle Gerald Mincey tried to sign the young man’s shoe and appeared to do so, but it was revealed the pen still had the cap on it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events. The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022

For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard.  Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt. The touchdown can be watched below.  The Vols got the ball on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Quick Work Of Ball State To Open Season

Josh Heupel couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his second season in Knoxville than what occurred inside Neyland Stadium Thursday night. Aaron Beasley blew up a Ball State trick play to start the game, hitting Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock as his pass sailed into the arms of Tamarion McDonald. Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt a play later and the junior receiver broke a tackle to score from 23 yards out.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Smokey X’s final season on Rocky Top

The Vol Navy started in the 60′s after longtime Vol football broadcaster George Mooney took his boat home after a game to beat the traffic on the roads. The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.
ROCKY TOP, TN
ballstatedailynews.com

Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective

Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol Navy returns to Rocky Top

Smokey, the mascot, is known for helping fans celebrate a Tennessee touchdown, but we went to find out what his life is like off the field. The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center

Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CUTE: NICU patients dress in Vol gear ahead of football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the littlest patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital showed their team spirit this week ahead of Tennessee’s football season. A spokesperson from the hospital said that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies were wearing bright orange for the Volunteers. “It may be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener

MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'

ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. “I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.
KNOXVILLE, TN

