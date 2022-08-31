Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee coaches sign football for young Vol fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers football season officially started Thursday, several celebrity guests and visitors joined WVLT News during the Big Orange Kickoff special. Among the guests was UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, baseball head coach Tony Vitello and basketball head coach Rick Barnes. Vitello and Barnes signed a...
atozsports.com
One important thing from Vols’ win over Ball State that shouldn’t be overlooked
The Tennessee Vols took care of business against Ball State in the season opener on Thursday night, easily winning 59-10. Probably the largest takeaway from the game for most was that Tennessee’s offense showed its dominance even though the Vols missed several opportunities for some big plays. One thing...
wvlt.tv
It’s game day | Tennessee Vols set to open football season against Ball State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s officially football time in Tennessee as the 2022 season kicks off with a primetime matchup against Ball State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers will look to record their third straight season-opening victory as they welcome the Cardinals to Rocky Top.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way. “His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart. After meeting at...
College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night
The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night. The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance. During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player —...
Tennessee OL signs young fan’s shoe after TD but leaves pen cap on, so Cole Cubelic signs instead
Almost everything was running smoothly for Tennessee on Thursday during its open-seasoning 59-10 win over Ball State. The Volunteers were up 45-0 when young Vols fans on the front row were celebrating with some players. Left tackle Gerald Mincey tried to sign the young man’s shoe and appeared to do so, but it was revealed the pen still had the cap on it.
wvlt.tv
What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events. The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear...
Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022
For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard. Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt. The touchdown can be watched below. The Vols got the ball on ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Quick Work Of Ball State To Open Season
Josh Heupel couldn’t have drawn up a better start to his second season in Knoxville than what occurred inside Neyland Stadium Thursday night. Aaron Beasley blew up a Ball State trick play to start the game, hitting Cardinals’ quarterback John Paddock as his pass sailed into the arms of Tamarion McDonald. Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt a play later and the junior receiver broke a tackle to score from 23 yards out.
wvlt.tv
Smokey X’s final season on Rocky Top
The Vol Navy started in the 60′s after longtime Vol football broadcaster George Mooney took his boat home after a game to beat the traffic on the roads. The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.
ballstatedailynews.com
Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective
Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
wvlt.tv
Mixed reactions from Vol fans after first day of new ticketing system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vol’s dominated Ball State in their first game of the season, some fans found that getting into the stadium wasn’t as smooth as they thought it would be. After all, it’s the first time that Vol fans needed to have their tickets...
wvlt.tv
Vol Navy returns to Rocky Top
Smokey, the mascot, is known for helping fans celebrate a Tennessee touchdown, but we went to find out what his life is like off the field. The scene at Neyland Stadium was electrifying fifty years ago on Sept. 16, 1972, when UT played its first home game for the first time ever under the big lights.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
wvlt.tv
CUTE: NICU patients dress in Vol gear ahead of football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the littlest patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital showed their team spirit this week ahead of Tennessee’s football season. A spokesperson from the hospital said that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies were wearing bright orange for the Volunteers. “It may be...
WBIR
'They have my full support' | VFL John Fulkerson cheers on Vols from Belgium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson is adapting to life in Belgium. “I've been here for about two and a half weeks now and things are very, very different from East Tennessee,” said John Fulkerson. “And I would say a really good thing is that a lot of people over here speak English.”
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
East Tennessee is an aviation 'hub'
ALCOA, Tenn. — One of the largest general aviation companies in the world runs its customer-facing operations out of McGhee Tyson Airport. Cirrus Aircraft makes its airplanes in Duluth, Minnesota, but when customers are ready to pick the aircraft up, they have to come to Knoxville, Tennessee. "We invite...
wvlt.tv
Vol Nation rallies around fan with cancer diagnosis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Susan Boofer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. For the last six months, she’s been receiving chemotherapy treatments. “I know it’s just a game to some people, but it’s not to us, it just took over. It’s not just one game or that one bad interception, your heart breaks. And you put all that time into it and heal together. We were able to take those moments from football and use that through cancer,” said Susan.
