Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
WHEC TV-10
Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely
TUPELO, Miss, (AP) — Governor says plane that threatened to crash into store in Mississippi has landed safely. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Accused Zeldin attacker in court tomorrow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is in town today. News10NBC just heard from him at the Tops Xpress on Winton Road. Zeldin spoke about public safety and addressed a recent smash-and-grab case in the city’s North Winton neighborhood. Meanwhile, the man accused of attacking...
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher welcomes its largest freshmen class in the university’s history
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University welcomed its largest freshman class to campus on Saturday. The university says it’s made up of almost 700 students, and that it’s the most diverse class yet. Some of the top academic majors are nursing, biology, finance, and more. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy
PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The weather will change, and not for the better, for the remainder of the holiday weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some folks call it the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We had more fun in the sun for most of this Saturday. In addition, we have had a combination of heat and humidity that has produced mid-summer weather for the first portion of the holiday weekend. However, this is not likely going to continue. A cold front is approaching Western New York and that will bring much cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Dry & sunny today before a better chance for rain on Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Not as cool but definitely a comfortable start to the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s as the summer vibes continue. We will see a little more in terms of cloud cover as well, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today before clouds increase late tonight.
Comments / 0