California State

Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike

Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Accused Zeldin attacker in court tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is in town today. News10NBC just heard from him at the Tops Xpress on Winton Road. Zeldin spoke about public safety and addressed a recent smash-and-grab case in the city’s North Winton neighborhood. Meanwhile, the man accused of attacking...
ROCHESTER, NY
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy

PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
PAVILION, NY
First Alert Weather: The weather will change, and not for the better, for the remainder of the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some folks call it the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We had more fun in the sun for most of this Saturday. In addition, we have had a combination of heat and humidity that has produced mid-summer weather for the first portion of the holiday weekend. However, this is not likely going to continue. A cold front is approaching Western New York and that will bring much cooler temperatures and eventually some rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT

