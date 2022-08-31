Trump tells court that classified material should have been expected in presidential records found at Mar-a-Lago

what? really? didnt the moron try to say it was planted? then it wasnt there...now it was...what an idiot lol.good thing is the dumbs... is making formal confessions in court filings and public statements..too funny..thank you dips...!
Trump constantly criticized Obama for all the golf days, then he at least doubled the amount of times, then charged us for them. Trump criticized past political opponents for taking the 5th, asking why take it, if you are not guilty. Has proceeded to take it himself repeatedly in his testimonies. He said he would show his tax returns if Obama would show his birth certificate. Well Obama did show his birth certificate, and Trump has fought to keep his returns released. Trump criticized the politicians for using a teleprompter. Guess who loves him some teleprompter now. Trump has railed on and on about Hilary and the missing emails, even after winning the election against her. He continued to use that narrative to work his cult up at his rallies. Then this, you would think they would shut up about those stupid emails, especially when compared to her emails this is so incredibly much worse. But no, those fools are doubling down, still playing pretend that was worse than this! 🤯🤯
So, the court filings by Trump's attorney acknowledges there were classified documents but as long as Trump keeps posting on social media that he declassified them his cult will swear by it.
