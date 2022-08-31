ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump tells court that classified material should have been expected in presidential records found at Mar-a-Lago

By Kara Scannell, Tierney Sneed, Holmes Lybrand, Marshall Cohen, Jeremy Herb
CNN
 4 days ago
Comments / 686

Michael Bastardovitch
4d ago

what? really? didnt the moron try to say it was planted? then it wasnt there...now it was...what an idiot lol.good thing is the dumbs... is making formal confessions in court filings and public statements..too funny..thank you dips...!

Reply(90)
210
Jo Bilbo
4d ago

Trump constantly criticized Obama for all the golf days, then he at least doubled the amount of times, then charged us for them. Trump criticized past political opponents for taking the 5th, asking why take it, if you are not guilty. Has proceeded to take it himself repeatedly in his testimonies. He said he would show his tax returns if Obama would show his birth certificate. Well Obama did show his birth certificate, and Trump has fought to keep his returns released. Trump criticized the politicians for using a teleprompter. Guess who loves him some teleprompter now. Trump has railed on and on about Hilary and the missing emails, even after winning the election against her. He continued to use that narrative to work his cult up at his rallies. Then this, you would think they would shut up about those stupid emails, especially when compared to her emails this is so incredibly much worse. But no, those fools are doubling down, still playing pretend that was worse than this! 🤯🤯

Reply(78)
180
Dhulah Ward
4d ago

So, the court filings by Trump's attorney acknowledges there were classified documents but as long as Trump keeps posting on social media that he declassified them his cult will swear by it.

Reply(21)
99
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Business Insider

Trump doesn't deny taking classified nuclear documents from the White House while baselessly accusing Obama of the same thing

Trump released a statement amid reports suggesting he took nuclear documents from the White House. He baselessly accused Obama of keeping classified documents, "lots" of which "pertained to nuclear." Trump's statement notably did not deny reports that he took top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago. In a statement released Friday, former President...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
