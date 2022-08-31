SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal judge in Illinois found that a police officer is not immune from suit brought by a resident who the officer followed during a night of bar-hopping so that he could arrest the resident for a DUI, a charge later dismissed for insufficient evidence. The officer failed to stick to his beat that night and was texting a mutual friend so he could tail the man and arrest him for apparently personal reasons.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO