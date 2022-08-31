Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Six decades later, politics creep into Iowa judicial selection
(CN) — Sixty years ago this June Iowa voters amended Iowa’s state Constitution to replace the partisan election of judges with a merit selection process modeled on the “Missouri Plan.” Iowa’s merit selection process remained unchanged until three years ago when the Republican-dominated Iowa Legislature made a change that critics say reintroduced partisan politics into judicial appointments. And there may be more to come.
Gun regulation reversed
FORT WORTH, Texas — A federal judge in Texas granted the injunction requested by a manufacturer of “80% lower receivers,” a not-entirely-assembled gun part, that challenged a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regulation of partially complete receivers, such as this business’s products. A weapon parts kit is not itself a firearm, but the new rule regulated them as such.
Maryland Elections Board makes emergency push for early vote count
BALTIMORE (CN) — Saying it can prevent “unwarranted suspicion and mistrust in Maryland’s electoral process,” the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition Friday for permission to begin counting mail-in ballots on October 1 instead of after Election Day as currently mandated. It’s the latest...
Wrong pills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama declined to grant summary judgment to a supermarket whose pharmacist incorrectly filled a customer’s prescription, causing him injuries that required hospitalization. His wantonness claim fails for insufficient evidence, however.
Arrest vendetta
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal judge in Illinois found that a police officer is not immune from suit brought by a resident who the officer followed during a night of bar-hopping so that he could arrest the resident for a DUI, a charge later dismissed for insufficient evidence. The officer failed to stick to his beat that night and was texting a mutual friend so he could tail the man and arrest him for apparently personal reasons.
