Manchester, OH

Rose Samos

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fIlN_0hdIpfmB00 Rose Samos, 90, of Manchester, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. She was born September 23, 1931 in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Edward Harding and Victoria Tetreault LaValley. She was the widow of the late Charles Samos. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Leal Sr.; and her siblings, Flora, John, Ronni, Ann and Raymond. Rose worked hard all her life to help raise her six adored children. She was a member of the American Legion back in Rhode Island where she also worked many years and loved to cook. She was a member of Stone Chapel in West Union and the Ladies Aid Society at Satterfield Chapel. She is survived by her children, Wilma (Brian Taylor) Leal-Freeman, Gail (Ricky) Artegian, Janette (John) Celona, William (Patricia) Leal Jr., Joseph (Mary) Leal Sr. and Kelly (David) Leal-Oliver; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pat (Carl) Evans. Rose was cremated. A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the West Union Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Adams County Manor.

