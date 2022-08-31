ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai And Kia’s EV Sales Could Lose Momentum Due To Tax Credit Changes

Hyundai and Kia are among the biggest losers of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and are expected to lose EV market share. The Hyundai Motor Group is the second-best seller of electric vehicles in the United States, thanks largely to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It sold more than 39,000 EVs across the country between January and July, pipping the likes of Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors. This, however, might be about to change.
GM And LG Start Manufacturing EV Battery Cells In Ohio

General Motors and LG Energy Solution have started production at their 2.8-million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC plant in Ohio. The plant currently employs more than 800 people and production will be ramped up throughout the year where the workforce will grow to 1,300. Reuters notes that Ohio governor Mike DeWine toured the Ultium plant on Wednesday.
