John S. Bailey, 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Luke and Joanne Hickey's home in Morton, IL. He was born on December 11, 1950, in Kewanee, IL, to Charles and Betty (Scott) Bailey. John was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, James Bailey, all of Wyoming, IL.

MORTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO