Prep Football Recap for Sept. 2, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois. Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0 Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13 Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16 Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20 Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13 Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22 Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13 Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20 […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
courierpapers.com
John S. Bailey
John S. Bailey, 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Luke and Joanne Hickey's home in Morton, IL. He was born on December 11, 1950, in Kewanee, IL, to Charles and Betty (Scott) Bailey. John was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, James Bailey, all of Wyoming, IL.
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
Longtime Notre Dame Coach Begins 50th Year on the Job
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mickey Schallau admits she never expected to be a coach for 50 years. But she says she’s not the kind of person who would “sit around and watch TV” so ten years after she retired from teaching, she’s embarking on her 50th season as a head coach. The longtime Peoria Notre […]
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
Herald & Review
Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can watch $3 National Cinema Day movies in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles. Some theaters that will be participating include:. Peoria:. AMC Classic...
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
1470 WMBD
Holiday weekend drivers greeted with less pain at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — Drivers will be greeted with a little late summer relief at the gas pump as they set about their Labor Day weekend travel plan. According to Triple A Illinois, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was an average $4.14 across the state.
wglt.org
Changes coming to Wintergreen addition, including renaming it Weldon Reserve
The owner of a controversial proposed addition to a subdivision in north Normal is making changes to address neighborhood resistance. Fairlawn Capital also is renaming the third addition to the Wintergreen subdivision to Weldon Reserve. Weldon is the middle name of Town of Normal founder Jesse Fell. Fairlawn and one...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
hoiabc.com
Sinkhole closes intersection of Park Ave., Summer St. in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A sinkhole near Jefferson Primary School in Pekin is going to reroute traffic for the next few days. City Engineer Josie Esker says the city is doing everything it can to address as quickly as possible the “rather large sinkhole” that formed in close proximity to the school - at Park Avenue and Summer Street.
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
wcbu.org
Peoria teachers' union votes to authorize strike as tense negotiations with district administration continue
Members of the Peoria Federation of Teachers overwhelming approved a strike authorization in a vote Thursday evening. The vote doesn't mean Peoria Public Schools teachers are immediately going on strike, but is a necessary legal step the union must take before teachers can walk the picket line. A strike could happen if the school district and union don't come to an agreement.
hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
