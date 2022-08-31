ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

25newsnow.com

Local churches helping families in need

PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
EAST PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Trying to find plans for Labor Day weekend? Here are five upcoming events in Bloomington-Normal. Miller Park Zoo, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The Zoo is rewarding all donors with a free day of admission certificate....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Normal, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Eureka, IL
Bloomington, IL
Society
City
Normal, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
977wmoi.com

OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program

A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
PEORIA, IL
13abc.com

Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player

13abc Athlete of the Week - Anthony Wayne's Brooklyn Patchen. Mud Hens create Fan Experience Zone at Fifth Third Field. New health and safety guidelines for Toledo Mud Hens games. New health and safety protocols at Fifth Third Field. Updated: May. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT. New health and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

6 grandkids are about to get a new house

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A relief group has big plans to build and give away three brand new homes in Peoria. The roof was raised in the East Bluff Thursday on East Thrush Avenue. Habitat for Humanity is making progress on a home that will help a couple married...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
PONTIAC, IL
hoiabc.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 2: Big Schools Highlights

(25 News Now) - Normal West flexed their Intercity rivalry muscles on Friday with a 46-0 win over Bloomington for their 10th straight victory over their crosstown rivals. Across town, Normal Community picked up their first win of the season with a 50-14 win over Champaign Central. Peoria High moved to 2-0 with a 36-16 win against Danville. Peoria Manual lost to Champaign Centennial.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Clear bags for high school football: what fans need to know

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — Many schools are adding more rules at sporting events, including Friday night football.  If you’ve been to any concert or professional sporting event, you’ve probably encountered a clear bag policy. Fans will now have to follow the same rules at the high school level.  Fans in Springfield, Champaign and Danville will […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4

Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois AD issues apology after fan issues at football home opener

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman gave a statement Tuesday after hearing complaints from fans after the football team’s season-opening win over Wyoming. There were long lines on the west side of the stadium by the Grange Grove entrance that prevented some of the 37,832 fans...
WAND TV

Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner

CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
CERRO GORDO, IL

