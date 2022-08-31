Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
The Stranger
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Facebook Broke the Law (a Lot), Woodland Park Zoo to Sell Poop Again
Expect tourists: AAA named Seattle the number one Labor Day destination, with thousands of domestic travelers expected to flock to the city over the long weekend. I can only assume these travelers are coming to say their last goodbyes. After all, Seattle is dying. Or perhaps they are missionaries coming to restore order in our anarchist hellhole. God bless them!
The Stranger
Slog AM: No One Likes the Word “Sweep,” No Charges for Right-Wing Ballot Box Signage, and City Attorney Accidentally Causes Surge in Diversion Programs
Good morning! Here’s a nice big regional forecast, because we love all our readers even if you live somewhere that sucks. Nope, no voter intimidation here! Remember right before the August primary when some weirdos put signs around ballot drop boxes that said the boxes were under surveillance out of fear of ballot “harvesting?” Well, the King County Sheriff looked into it and, according to the Seattle Times, declined to charge the election bullies after an investigation.
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’ll Never Guess The Most Misspelled Words In Washington
Spelling. Everyone has a word or two that gives them trouble. Unless they're a Scripps Spelling Bee Champion. How else to explain the abundance of apps with built-in "spell check," the popularity of Grammarly, etc. But even that's not foolproof. Who hasn't been the victim of auto-correct?. The Perils of...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
KUOW
Wildfire smoke is here to stay. But critics say our preparations are still 'lackadaisical'
In early September 2017, the air in the Seattle area was smoky for days. Back then, Ruben Armas was 21 years old, working as a server at a restaurant on Alki Beach. He waited on outdoor tables and breathed in smoke all day. “I just remember coming out of work...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
opb.org
No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation
An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
Washington Hidden Gem: Visit With Huggable, Friendly Wallabies at Fall City Ranch
However, after Googling, I found that Washington does indeed have the Fall City Wallaby Ranch. A wallaby (/ˈwɒləbi/) is a small or middle-sized macropod native to Australia and New Guinea, with introduced populations in New Zealand,[1] Hawaii, the United Kingdom and other countries. They belong to the same taxonomic family as kangaroos and sometimes the same genus, but kangaroos are specifically categorised into the four largest species of the family. The term "wallaby" is an informal designation generally used for any macropod that is smaller than a kangaroo or a wallaroo that has not been designated otherwise.[2]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightest wildfire season for WA in a decade
Washington is seeing its lightest wildfire season in a decade. The wet, cool start to summer made a big difference. Our state’s public lands commissioner says new firefighting strategies are helping, as well. We’ve had approximately 10% of the land scorched this entire summer, as we did over Labor...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
seattlerefined.com
Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair
Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Stranger
This Week in Worker Conquests
Folks, I’m back. What year is it? You may remember me from such hits as three weeks ago, when I said we should all laugh at Death. Then Death knocked my dumb ass out with COVID. But I’m back now, and so are you. Here we are, alive, with a long weekend ahead of us! Let’s get into it.
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress
In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
Comments / 3