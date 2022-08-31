ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Stranger

Slog AM: No One Likes the Word “Sweep,” No Charges for Right-Wing Ballot Box Signage, and City Attorney Accidentally Causes Surge in Diversion Programs

Good morning! Here’s a nice big regional forecast, because we love all our readers even if you live somewhere that sucks. Nope, no voter intimidation here! Remember right before the August primary when some weirdos put signs around ballot drop boxes that said the boxes were under surveillance out of fear of ballot “harvesting?” Well, the King County Sheriff looked into it and, according to the Seattle Times, declined to charge the election bullies after an investigation.
MIX 106

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
opb.org

No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation

An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
97 Rock

Washington Hidden Gem: Visit With Huggable, Friendly Wallabies at Fall City Ranch

However, after Googling, I found that Washington does indeed have the Fall City Wallaby Ranch. A wallaby (/ˈwɒləbi/) is a small or middle-sized macropod native to Australia and New Guinea, with introduced populations in New Zealand,[1] Hawaii, the United Kingdom and other countries. They belong to the same taxonomic family as kangaroos and sometimes the same genus, but kangaroos are specifically categorised into the four largest species of the family. The term "wallaby" is an informal designation generally used for any macropod that is smaller than a kangaroo or a wallaroo that has not been designated otherwise.[2]
seattlerefined.com

Your guide to the 2022 Washington State Fair

Every local knows what it means to "Do The Puyallup." They even know how many ways you can do it, e.g. at a trot, at a gallop or real slow (so your heart don't palpitate). If you have no idea what any of that means, welcome friend! We're glad you're here. Back when we were kids, the Washington State Fair was called the Puyallup Fair and it had an unforgettable jingle and a hokey-yet-endearing commercial with farm animals that aired every year. It's a core childhood memory like watching "Hey Dude" or that one Christmas Folgers commercial (I might've watched too much TV as a kid).
The Stranger

This Week in Worker Conquests

Folks, I’m back. What year is it? You may remember me from such hits as three weeks ago, when I said we should all laugh at Death. Then Death knocked my dumb ass out with COVID. But I’m back now, and so are you. Here we are, alive, with a long weekend ahead of us! Let’s get into it.
capitolhillseattle.com

This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center

The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
The Stranger

Seattle’s Presiding Judge Defends Slow but Steady Progress

In his role as the newly elevated presiding judge of Seattle Municipal Court (SMC), Adam Eisenberg technically oversees the administration of the entire misdemeanor court system. In his bid to convince Seattle voters to return him to that job this November, however, he’s primarily focused on his work developing a diversion program for people accused of domestic violence. That focus stems from Eisenberg’s decades of experience in the legal system as a prosecutor, court commissioner, and magistrate working on domestic violence even before receiving an appointment to the bench in 2017.
