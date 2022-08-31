Read full article on original website
msn.com
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile
We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
BET
Storm Reid Celebrates Building Her First House At 19: ‘GOD DID IT!’
Storm Reid is counting her blessings! On August 31, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram to announce that she just closed on a house with her mom Robyn Reid. "Had visions of my mom sayin', 'Wait, this house mine?' Yep. Sho isssssssssss," the 19-year-old star happily captioned a series of photos on social media. "We closed on our house today!!! I can't quite process or express how I'm feeling but I'm so grateful. Days like today remind me that what is meant for you won't miss you. Hard work pays off. My efforts will not be in vain.”
TODAY.com
Dad’s response to daughter’s skateboarding fall is a masterclass in parenting
The internet is flipping over heartwarming footage of a father helping his frightened 5-year-old daughter learn a skateboarding trick. In a now-viral video on Instagram, dad Robert is caught off guard when his daughter Aubrin falls hard on a mini ramp that they built together. But he remains calm. “Did...
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer is every proud parent when son Cal learns to ride his bike
Dylan Dreyer and her son’s bike game is wheels away from where it started earlier this summer!. In a Sept. 2 post shared on Instagram, the TODAY meteorologist showed off her son Calvin Bradley Fichera's bicycling progress, revealing that the 5-year-old has officially learned how to ride without training wheels.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief
Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
The moment I knew: ‘It wasn’t until she held my hand that the Tetris pieces landed together’
Although her piano teacher looked directly into her eyes while singing Bleeding Love, Rebecca Ray did not twig until later that evening
19-Year-Old Refuses to Look After Brother While Parents Are Away
Are siblings responsible for looking after the other kids in their family?. Access to childcare has become more and more of a pressing issue. This has especially been the case since the pandemic took place, resulting in many parents finding themselves in tight situations.
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
I'm an American who gave birth to 3 kids in the Netherlands. I had an at-home nurse offering postpartum support, and it was life-changing.
The author shares how it is common to have a postpartum nurse helping new mothers with things like diaper changing, cooking, and taking care of kids.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
dailyphew.com
Dog Warns Parents That Something Is Wrong With The Baby And Saves Her Life
In a post on social media, Kelly Andrew described how her dog Henry saved her little daughter’s life. The Boston Terrier, who was eight years old, clearly sensed something was wrong with the infant because she repeatedly barged into her chamber. The infant had a cold, but Kelly and...
Teen Mom Ashley Jones reveals she’s pregnant with second child as husband Bar Smith remains in jail
TEEN Mom star Ashley Jones has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child amid a heated feud with co-star Briana DeJesus. The reality star was threatened with legal action by Briana after reports surfaced of a fight during Family Reunion filming. After launching a series of pointed attacks...
The Hollywood Gossip
Evan Stewart: Carlin Bates' Husband Loses Job, Gets Slammed By Fans For Posting Wife's Seizure Videos
The Bates family of Tennessee is often compared to the Duggars. It makes sense, as they’re also a large large fundamentalist clan who formerly starred on a basic cable reality series, but has since fallen on hard times. Make that very hard times. Sure, the Bateses’ fall from grace...
I Met The Love Of My Life. I Never Expected What Would Happen When I Met His Family.
"My boyfriend spoke about his parents and younger sister so often that their closeness was clear from the jump."
dailyphew.com
A Dog Who Was Sad Because Her Previous Family Had Given Her To An Animal Shelter, Does Not Hide Her Happiness At Being Adopted
After being turned over by her owner, the dog named Ava made her way to the Hoke County Animal Shelter in North Carolina, USA. The dog was heartbroken at the time and had a sorrowful expression on her face from her inability to comprehend why her life had taken such an unexpected turn.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff exploding with pride as Jackson confidently walks into kindergarten
Jackson Roloff is officially in kindergarten, and he walked into his first day without an inch of hesitation – it’s filled parents Tori and Zach full of pride!. Tori and Zach welcomed their firstborn Jackson on May 12, 2017, and we’ve watched him grow up in front of our very eyes, so we’re feeling a little emotional that he’s ready for kindergarten.
