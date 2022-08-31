ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile

We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
BET

Storm Reid Celebrates Building Her First House At 19: ‘GOD DID IT!’

Storm Reid is counting her blessings! On August 31, the Euphoria actress took to Instagram to announce that she just closed on a house with her mom Robyn Reid. "Had visions of my mom sayin', 'Wait, this house mine?' Yep. Sho isssssssssss," the 19-year-old star happily captioned a series of photos on social media. "We closed on our house today!!! I can't quite process or express how I'm feeling but I'm so grateful. Days like today remind me that what is meant for you won't miss you. Hard work pays off. My efforts will not be in vain.”
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer is every proud parent when son Cal learns to ride his bike

Dylan Dreyer and her son’s bike game is wheels away from where it started earlier this summer!. In a Sept. 2 post shared on Instagram, the TODAY meteorologist showed off her son Calvin Bradley Fichera's bicycling progress, revealing that the 5-year-old has officially learned how to ride without training wheels.
Kate Snow
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Daily Mail

'When he died, he took our future': Jane McDonald reveals she moved her friend into her house to help deal with the shock death of her fiancé as she shares details of coping with grief

Jane McDonald has opened up about how she has coped with grief since losing her fiancé Eddie Rothe just last year. The singer, 59, spoke candidly on adjusting to life without her partner as she revealed she moved her best friend, Sue Ravey, into her house so she wasn't alone.
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
realitytitbit.com

Tori Roloff exploding with pride as Jackson confidently walks into kindergarten

Jackson Roloff is officially in kindergarten, and he walked into his first day without an inch of hesitation – it’s filled parents Tori and Zach full of pride!. Tori and Zach welcomed their firstborn Jackson on May 12, 2017, and we’ve watched him grow up in front of our very eyes, so we’re feeling a little emotional that he’s ready for kindergarten.
