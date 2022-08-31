ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more stolen cars to watch for

Thanks to everyone who has helped find stolen cars, sometimes abandoned close to where they were taken. Here are two more reader reports:. WHITE SUBARU IMPREZA: The report is from Lindsay on behalf of a neighbor:. “A white Subaru was stolen last night on 47th and Alaska. The car was...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday

Sunny, breezy, mid-70s predicted . First day of classes for Holy Rosary Catholic School and Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water...
HELPING: Lemonade fundraiser for animal rescue

Thanks to the reader who called to tell us about this so we could go get a photo: Avery, Maisi, and Bailey are running a lemonade-stand fundraiser right now at 36th/Holden in Gatewood. There with them is Shadow the cat – fittingly, as they’re raising money for Emerald City Pet Rescue. They told us they’ll be there until 4:30 or so.
WEST SEATTLE LABOR DAY 2022: Notes for today

–West Seattle Water Taxi is also on a Sunday schedule. –Sound Transit buses and light rail are on Sunday schedules too. -If you’re going to an area of the city with pay-station street parking, note that there’s no charge today. -Check traffic cams here. -13 days until the...
WEST SEATTLE ART: HPIC’s final pre-bridge-reopening A-boards

SW Holden, between 16th SW and Highland Park Way SW, just might be the West Seattle street most burdened by bridge-detour traffic these past 2 1/2 years. But a group of artists affiliated with the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) chose to try to lighten the spirits of pass-through drivers and riders rather than resenting them, by installing roadside A-board art. Now – exactly two weeks before the bridge’s scheduled September 18th reopening – they’ve done it one more time. Here’s the announcement and photos:
Talk with future Seattle Police officers ‘Before the Badge’

Seattle Police are convening community conversations with recruits as a new part of their training, and one of the events is planned in our area. Here’s the announcement:. Calling all who live and/or work in Seattle – Sign up to participate in the new “Before the Badge” Community-Police Dialogues!
17 things to know for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seal, photographed at Constellation Park earlier this week by Marc Milrod) Busy Tuesday – here’s what you should know about, mostly (but not entirely) from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: 9 am-6 pm today, West Seattle High School‘s north-side entrance (3000 California SW)...
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Labor Day weekend, day 2

(Lincoln Park, photographed by Sally Mosher) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening (and not) today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: No announced street work today; please let us know if you spot anything happening!. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s...
FOLLOWUP: Council committee recommends confirming Greg Spotts as SDOT director

After less than an hour of Q&A this morning, SDOT director nominee Greg Spotts won unanimous support from the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee. His nomination now goes to the full council for a final vote, likely one week from today (September 13th). The council asked most of its questions in writing (as reported here over the weekend, here’s the document with the answers), but there were a few during the meeting,
STRIKE OR DEAL? Here’s where the Seattle school talks stand tonight

Eric September 5, 2022 (9:52 pm) I was never happier as a parent when my kids were out of SPS. Love the teachers, but the system (including the teachers union) is beyond stupid. Highline and Vashon run circles around the Seattle BS. Frustrated Parent September 5, 2022 (11:54 pm) Eric,...
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Future of Click! Design That Fits to be settled soon

Today, Click! Design That Fits in The Junction is closed in memory of co-founder Frances Smersh, who passed away one year ago today. Frances’s husband and Click! co-founder John Smersh says the future of the shop (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) is about to be decided, one way or another.
