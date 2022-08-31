Read full article on original website
jerseysbest.com
Food, brews and a bevy of excitement: 3 fall street festivals to note in N.J.
With summer winding down, there’s no better time than now to plan a visit to the street festivals and fairs that liven up our neighborhoods with entertainment, food and rides. Following are three events for the entire family to enjoy. Bergen Street Fest. Dates and times: Sept. 8-9 from...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
njarts.net
Kids learn to love music in Karyn Kuhl’s Little RocknRollers program
Fronting her own Karyn Kuhl Band, Kuhl captivates fans with her guitar prowess and lyrics that resonate with evocative tales of longing, passion and connection. She has been an impactful part of the Hoboken rock scene since the ’80s, performing in Sexpod, Gut Bank and other bands. She also...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Building up is tearing down Montclair’s essence (On the Other Hand)
We all love Montclair. But just because you love something, that doesn’t mean you should have more of it (for example, ice cream, french fries, a 24-ounce double-bacon cheeseburger served in Columbus, Ohio, called the Thurmanator). But the Montclair Township Council seems to believe that when it comes to...
After 22 years, the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show comes to an end!
The last Big Joe Jersey Talent Show went out like a bang Sunday night at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Little 9 year old Brianna Cameron from Union, New Jersey floored the judges and the crowd and walked away with the title of the winner of the 2022 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp
Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
nysportsday.com
Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition
Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
This New Jersey Cornhole Facility Will Allow You To Have Fun All Year Round
One of the great joys of summer is yard games. There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts. Of course, some yard games rank higher than others. I'm talking about corn hole. Cornhole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seeing pinkish-purple jellyfish at the Jersey shore? Stay away, experts warn
They're called "mauve stingers," and they have an intensely painful sting.
NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)
For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
Stay alive: Why officials in Monmouth County, NJ are warning drivers
Following a historically deadly summer on Monmouth County roadways, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging motorists to be especially careful heading into the autumn season. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due to vehicular incidents, the highest such...
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
Is This the Biggest Sandwich in New Jersey, I Just Can’t Believe It
Recently, I had the "biggest" sandwich ever and it's right here in New Jersey. I wouldn't believe it, if I didn't see it, just amazing. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big where four people can share it or you can eat it yourself. Whichever you choose.
