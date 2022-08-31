ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

njarts.net

Kids learn to love music in Karyn Kuhl’s Little RocknRollers program

Fronting her own Karyn Kuhl Band, Kuhl captivates fans with her guitar prowess and lyrics that resonate with evocative tales of longing, passion and connection. She has been an impactful part of the Hoboken rock scene since the ’80s, performing in Sexpod, Gut Bank and other bands. She also...
HOBOKEN, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
nysportsday.com

Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition

Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)

For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJ

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake shook parts of Morris County, focused near Morristown, NJ, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. On Tuesday evening around 5:14 pm, a magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of Morris County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

