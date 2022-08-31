ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii residents and leaders raise awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day

Demonstrators lined the state capitol today to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in Hawaii -- to recognize August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. A representative from Hawaii health and harm reduction center says, given rising numbers of overdoses nationwide, society at large needs to be more aware. And that includes first responders treating overdose situations.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Advocates Address Opioid Crisis on Overdose Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Though nationwide overdoses are trending up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Hawaii has seen a 6.8% decrease in overdoses since the most recent count. Supporters of "Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center" hope there will be even fewer family members who have to...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

SHOPO's board holds off on monthly allowance increase following criticism

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After receiving a lot of criticism for giving themselves significant raises, the state board of directors for the Hawaii police officers union temporarily suspended its monthly allowances pending the outcome of a vote. In a letter to its members, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
KITV.com

The AES Corporation's coal-fired power plan

The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the move is an effort to reduce greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, which aligns with the state's goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045. But because renewable sources meant to replace coal are not yet ready, the state will turn to oil — another dirty source that will increase the cost to consumers.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
KITV.com

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a Southern California wildfire were pulled back at times to find rest and shade on Thursday, a day after seven were sent to the hospital in the midst of a grueling heat wave. Progress on the Route Fire in northwestern Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KITV.com

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Republicans#The Partisan#Election State#Democrat#House#Division Of Elections
KITV.com

New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KITV.com

Labor Day weekend weather forecast: Enhanced showers, winds pick up Sunday

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honoluu, light to moderate trades are expected today, allowing localized sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered leeward areas. An area of enhanced moisture will move from east to west through the islands today into early Sunday, bringing...
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Helicopter makes hard landing at Aloha Stadium

Stadium officials say the pilot landed in the lower Halawa parking lot. Police, fire, and emergency medical services responded -- but no medical attention was administered. Tour helicopter makes hard landing in parking lot at Aloha Stadium. A tour helicopter made a hard, emergency landing in the parking lot outside...
HALAWA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy