Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Want to know what Longhorns’ players know about UT’s history with Bama?
As soon as Texas players had showered following their 52-10 rout of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday night, they were met with reporters’ questions about this week’s showdown in Austin with No. 1 Alabama. ESPN’s GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will both be in Austin, they were told. Heck,...
What to take away from Texas pounding ULM ahead of facing No. 1 Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — On the heels of a preseason in which Texas lost a 34-game starter along the offensive line (Junior Angilau) and its most significant skill-position addition from the NCAA transfer portal (Isaiah Neyor) to season-ending knee injuries, the Longhorns’ overall health is probably the best news to come out of Saturday’s season-opening 52-10 thumping of Louisiana-Monroe. While averaging 6.6 yards per play with quarterback Quinn Ewers (16-for-24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns against one interception), running back Bijan Robinson (111 total yards, 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and two total touchdowns) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85 yards and a touchdown on six reception) turning in noteworthy performances had head coach Steve Sarkisian pleased with his offense, not to mention what he liked regarding a defensive effort that saw Texas generate three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a touchdown when D’Shawn Jamison housed a third-quarter interception from 69 yards out, getting by the Warhawks and onto next week’s highly-anticipated clash with No. 1 Alabama without expanding the injury report was huge, to say the least.
Grading the Longhorns: How things went in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe
AUSTIN, Texas — The play of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe fell in line with what the Longhorns did as a team in a convincing victory over the Warhawks. Ewers going 16-for-24 through the air for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his first collegiate start appropriately summed up a body of work where he flashed the skill that makes him an ideal candidate to be a franchise quarterback (completing eight passes in a row at one point, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders), left some meat on the bone (misfires on several deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy) and had some moments he’d probably like to forget (an interception on the offense’s third play from scrimmage while trying to force a ball to Worthy in traffic).
Texas enters Week 2 as big-time underdog to No. 1 ranked Alabama
The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
Instant Analysis of Texas' feel-good 52-10 season-opening win over ULM
Texas’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe was very much the feel-good season-opener the Longhorns paid ULM nearly $1 million for as Steve Sarkisian’s team now turns its focus to a home date next week with No. 1 Alabama. But on Saturday night Texas learned it has a quarterback in...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Utah State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 1-0 on the year. “I was really pleased with the way the...
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0