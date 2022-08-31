ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to take away from Texas pounding ULM ahead of facing No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — On the heels of a preseason in which Texas lost a 34-game starter along the offensive line (Junior Angilau) and its most significant skill-position addition from the NCAA transfer portal (Isaiah Neyor) to season-ending knee injuries, the Longhorns’ overall health is probably the best news to come out of Saturday’s season-opening 52-10 thumping of Louisiana-Monroe. While averaging 6.6 yards per play with quarterback Quinn Ewers (16-for-24 passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns against one interception), running back Bijan Robinson (111 total yards, 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and two total touchdowns) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85 yards and a touchdown on six reception) turning in noteworthy performances had head coach Steve Sarkisian pleased with his offense, not to mention what he liked regarding a defensive effort that saw Texas generate three sacks, eight tackles for loss and a touchdown when D’Shawn Jamison housed a third-quarter interception from 69 yards out, getting by the Warhawks and onto next week’s highly-anticipated clash with No. 1 Alabama without expanding the injury report was huge, to say the least.
Grading the Longhorns: How things went in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe

AUSTIN, Texas — The play of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe fell in line with what the Longhorns did as a team in a convincing victory over the Warhawks. Ewers going 16-for-24 through the air for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his first collegiate start appropriately summed up a body of work where he flashed the skill that makes him an ideal candidate to be a franchise quarterback (completing eight passes in a row at one point, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders), left some meat on the bone (misfires on several deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy) and had some moments he’d probably like to forget (an interception on the offense’s third play from scrimmage while trying to force a ball to Worthy in traffic).
Texas enters Week 2 as big-time underdog to No. 1 ranked Alabama

The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns

Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
