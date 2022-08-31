Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
EKU Soccer Match Against Akron Declared No-Contest
RICHMOND, Ky. -- Today's soccer match against Akron has been suspended after halftime due to inclement weather in the Richmond area. The match has been declared a "no-contest" since play had not reached the 70-minute threshold needed to decide a contest in accordance with NCAA soccer rules. The Colonels are...
EKU Sports
Colonels Win Two Matches At Wofford Invitational
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – — Eastern Kentucky began play at the Wofford Invitational with a 3-1 win over host Wofford and then came from behind to beat the University of South Carolina Upstate, 3-2. Three Colonels finished with 10 or more kills in the win over Wofford. Molly Michalak led the way with 17 kills and also had 16 digs. Sarah Mitchell had 15 kills and 12 digs. Freshman Carson Ledford contributed 10 kills and three blocks. Chloe Mason posted 16 assists and 18 digs.
EKU Sports
Colonels Come Up Short In Valiant Effort At Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. – EKU racked up 492 yards of offense and trailed by just four at halftime against Eastern Michigan before falling, 42-34 on Friday night at Rynearson Stadium. Playing without head coach Walt Wells, the Colonels scored 17 of the game's final 24 points, pulling within one score...
foxlexington.com
What’s being done to combat Lexington’s rise in violence?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington has seen 33 homicides so far in 2022 nearing last year’s record of 37, with 12 people shot in less than a week. The violence is never too far from the mind of community activist Ronnie Woolfolk. Permanent scars, both mental and...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky backup quarterback strong man of faith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky quarterback Deuce Hogan sees the football field as his platform on and off turf. “I always tell people it's a 100-yard stage,” said Hogan, who was named the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Will Levis this week. “(I’m) using this platform to be able to speak to people on a really big scale and I think football can open doors there.”
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Johnson Central at North Laurel
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in two weeks (thanks, Pike County Bowl!), the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week is featuring a team in our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. This week, it is the No. 3 Johnson Central Golden Eagles heading to London to take...
Kentucky Kernel
A wild season for the Cats: Kentucky’s 2022 match-ups
2021 Record: 7-6 Key Player: Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Series Record: 19-53 (Longest win streak: 31 for Florida) Last Meeting:...
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
Georgetown, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Scott County High School football team will have a game with Great Crossing High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Scott County High SchoolGreat Crossing High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WTVQ
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
WKYT 27
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
visitfrankfort.com
Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month in the Capital City
Tour Frankfort’s 4 bourbon distilleries. What better way to celebrate America’s “Native Spirit” than by visiting the places where it all begins? From the oldest continuously operating distillery in the USA to a family-owned craft distillery founded in 2012, while in Frankfort, visitors can enjoy distillery tours, bourbon tastings, and more.
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WTVQ
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking of the Labor Day Weekend with moisture increasing from the south and southwest. This will combine with a slow-moving upper level system to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future. You will notice more humidity in the air today with a...
foxlexington.com
Sisters and Supporters working against gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Several shootings this week in Lexington highlight the ongoing rise in gun violence in Lexington with one shooting leading to a father of five being killed. early Wednesday. FOX 56 sat down with Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, known as SWAG in...
