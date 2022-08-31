ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Ponca City News

The school has a tunnel under Grand?

Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

19-year-old recovering after car gets lodged under semi on I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering after a crash involving a semi-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Troopers said Christian Le was speeding around 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-35 near Memorial when he drifted into another lane. A semi-trailer hit the back of Le’s car.
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2

The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 19-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 19-25 include:. Spencer Arkeketa, 18, Ponca City, BIA hold. Crystal Bearchum, 28, BIA hold. Lakota Soioux Boice, 36, Ponca City, domestic abuse in presence of a minor. George David Brady, 34, BIA...
KAY COUNTY, OK

