Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays

The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason

The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani socks two homers as Angels blank Tigers

Shohei Ohtani homered twice, Mike Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle and Jose Suarez threw seven scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit his 30th homer of the season, Ohtani went deep twice (Nos....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ranking the NFC North backfields

Much to the chagrin of plenty of experts, running backs tend to matter in the NFL. The NFC North backfields are impressively strong for most of the division. With playmaking receivers and legendary quarterbacks, the running backs can often be overlooked. Fans can place their wagers on the top rusher...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage

Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots

This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL

