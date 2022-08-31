Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts, Justin Turner Surprised Dodgers & Padres Were Warned
Dustin May and Yu Darvish each hit two batters on Friday night, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were both warned after Will Smith took a fastball off his left arm in the sixth inning. “Letter of the law, how they’re supposed to handle it, I was,”...
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Yardbarker
Watch: Benches empty between Yankees and Rays
The New York Yankees second half collapse has made the American League East race surprisingly tight between them and the Tampa Bay Rays. That of course adds another level of intrigue and tension to their weekend series in Tampa, and all of that boiled over in the second inning of Sunday's game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NL East odds: An updated look at the odds as the Braves inch closer to the Mets
The National League East has to powerhouse teams. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are two of the best teams in all of baseball and one of them will have to play in the Wild Card round. The Mets currently have 85 wins, tied for second best in all...
Report: Trey Lance 'a little annoyed' after Jimmy Garoppolo decision
After seemingly endless summer trade chatter surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the 30-year-old quarterback agreed to a restructured contract one week ago to keep him in the Bay Area as a backup. According to reports, upon hearing the news, starting signal-caller Trey Lance wasn't thrilled. Lance was...
Yardbarker
Angels Acquire RHP Nash Walters From Brewers, INF Jose Rojas Claimed By Giants
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels made two roster moves that may not affect the MLB team at the moment, but could have an impact in Triple-A and for the future. The first of these moves is acquiring right-handed pitcher Nash Walters from the Milwaukee Brewers. Players not on their...
Yardbarker
Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr criticizes CF Cody Bellinger's plate struggles
Cody Bellinger has continued to disappoint at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and it seems like no one is more frustrated by the struggles than Jerry Hairston Jr. Hairston, who played for nine different teams across 16 MLB seasons, now works as a Dodgers analyst for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
An early look at 5 top free agents the Giants should target this offseason
The SF Giants 2022 season has been a huge disappointment. Coming off a 107-win campaign, the team's offense and bullpen have fallen apart as the roster has regressed back into a state of mediocrity. It is abundantly clear that the Giants roster lacks top-end talent. While the Giants farm system may have some stars of the future, none are close to carrying the team in 2023. For that, they will need to make some major acquisitions this offseason.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani socks two homers as Angels blank Tigers
Shohei Ohtani homered twice, Mike Trout finished a triple shy of the cycle and Jose Suarez threw seven scoreless innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout hit his 30th homer of the season, Ohtani went deep twice (Nos....
Yardbarker
Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas
CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?" That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas. UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game. Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the...
Yardbarker
New Cowboys T Jason Peters responds to past criticism of team
New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines. Peters addressed comments that resurfaced after his signing with Dallas, when he called the organization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ranking the NFC North backfields
Much to the chagrin of plenty of experts, running backs tend to matter in the NFL. The NFC North backfields are impressively strong for most of the division. With playmaking receivers and legendary quarterbacks, the running backs can often be overlooked. Fans can place their wagers on the top rusher...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls' Rookie Dalen Terry Is A Savage
Chicago Bulls' rookie Dalen Terry has quite the personality about him. He's confident, hard-working, and just seems to be an all-around funny dude. Terry has also popped up just about everywhere this offseason after the Bulls selected him 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Terry has played in the...
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1 touchdown props: Four pass catchers in good spots
This NFL season, you can rely on articles penned by yours truly to cover two main prop types. Long catch props are the first, which you can read here in case you missed it. The second is why you clicked this article: touchdowns. Touchdown props have grown into one of...
NFL・
Comments / 0