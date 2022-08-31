Read full article on original website
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
Air Academy vs Widefield
Widefield beats Air Academy 42-34 in high school football on Thursday night. The post Air Academy vs Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
People are getting hyped up for one of Pueblo's three big football rivalries
Cheerleaders from Pueblo West and Pueblo County High Schools had a pep rally at the Pueblo County courthouse today for the 22 Pigskin classic that's happening tonight.
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award – Pueblo County
Pueblo County High School wins the Pikes Peak State College Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award for week two of the high school football season. The post Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award – Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pueblo West High School football team will have a game with Pueblo County High School on September 02, 2022, 18:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week
Rickey Fletcher of Doherty High School was Rob Namnoum's Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week. Dylan Coyle and Orlando Aranda of Palmer Ridge were Danny Mata's Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week. The post Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week appeared first on KRDO.
Daily Record
Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?
A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama. Delta Solutions and Strategies, a Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, has landed a five-year contract to provide services and support to Space Command headquarters. The contract is the largest ever for the company, which was started in 2000.
KRDO
Frontier flights out of Colorado Springs will stop in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) says that they have been notified that Frontier Airlines will discontinue service from COS effective November 4, 2022. COS says that Frontier has been a part of the COS family since 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with...
Colorado Springs Utilities plans Montgomery Reservoir expansion
Montgomery Reservoir near the summit of Hoosier Pass could be getting bigger in the coming decade as Colorado Springs Utilities works to expand water storage for dry years. Sitting at the base of soaring peaks, the reservoir collects runoff from snow that can pile 16 feet high in heavy snow years. Much of the water that ends up in the reservoir would naturally run down the Blue River, a tributary of the Colorado River. However, since the 1950s it's been diverted through an extensive system, that features the 1½-mile Hoosier Tunnel, for Colorado Springs' use.
Friday Night Blitz Pick of week 2 Pigskin Classic
Pueblo West beats Pueblo County 41-7. The post Friday Night Blitz Pick of week 2 Pigskin Classic appeared first on KRDO.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
What could replace the Martin Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs?
The Martin Drake Power Plant is now set to retire Sept. 1 as Colorado Springs plans to get rid of all coal generation in their energy portfolio by 2030.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
New sports bar opening in Colorado Springs
Mitch Yellen, chief executive officer and founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, is having a grand opening for the newest addition to his restaurant collection: Trainwreck Colorado, a sports bar at 812 S. Sierra Madre St., with the grand opening 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21 and older after 10 p.m.) Sept. 10.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Locks Down Two Colorado Springs Locations
The Denver-headquartered coffee shop with island roots will continue expanding its reach, setting up shop twice in Colorado Springs early next year
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
AI-created artwork wins first place at Colorado State Fair, artist criticized
At the Colorado State Fair, a piece of digital artwork that won first place in a competition, has some people in the art community concerned.
5280.com
How to Make the Most of 2022’s Historically Spicy Pueblo Chile Season
Scorching, dry summers are generally undesirable—unless you’re Dominic DiSanti. The fifth-generation farmer of 132-year-old DiSanti Farms in Pueblo says parched growing seasons like 2022’s deliver perfect conditions for the Mirasol pepper, the popular heirloom chile variety grown in and around Pueblo that is notably meatier and spicier than its New Mexico–raised Hatch rival. In fact, the Mirasol crop is expected to be extra fiery this year, DiSanti says. After farms in southern Colorado begin harvesting the veggies in August or September, purveyors such as Anthony Rodriguez haul them to the Denver area, where he’s operated a roadside roasting stand for 17 years. As chile vendors start to set up along thoroughfares across the state this month, we asked DiSanti and Rodriguez for tips on bringing one of the region’s most iconic ingredients into your home kitchen.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
El Paso County Republican Infighting Intensifies
During Tuesday’s meeting of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez used his board comments to publicly accuse Colorado Springs at-large city councilor Wayne Williams of lying to the media and the public. Williams is also the subject of a recall effort, pushed by nonprofit Integrity Matters, which is also targeting newly appointed Colorado Springs councilor Stephanie Fortune. Williams will also be facing Gonzalez in Colorado Springs 2023 Mayoral election.
