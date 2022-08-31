Read full article on original website
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe says the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe said Friday that it told the governor’s office that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma. It has shared several concerns, including that the containers may topple, as they did during construction. It is a potential setback to Gov. Doug Ducey, who says the barriers are “a major step forward to secure our border,” even though they have failed to make a difference so far.
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago. Undocumented migrants on board a charter bus from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday night,...
Kansas GOP governor candidate won’t push more abortion rules
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will not push for more abortion restrictions. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said he would instead concentrate on enforcing current Kansas regulations on abortion. In the same campaign appearance, Schmidt said he would ask state lawmakers to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
Kansas GOP governor candidate ‘respects’ vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican candidate for governor, says if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state. Schmidt said Thursday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who on Aug. 2 overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. Schmidt, who is seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, said in the same campaign appearance that if he becomes governor, he would ask state lawmakers to quickly pass a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women and girl’s sports.
Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2. A...
He joked about winning the lottery. Then he won over $200,000
A Virginia man’s quip about winning the lottery turned out to be a lot more than just a joke. Charles Smith, a resident of Newport News, was saying goodbye to his wife before a trip when he joked, “I’ll call you when I win the lottery,” according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.
Who gets to tell the story of a historic civil rights site?
A fight is brewing in Tennessee over a legendary civil rights and labor organizing center whose alumni and supporters include Rosa Parks and Eleanor Roosevelt. The original Highlander Folk School was shut down and sold off in the 1960s as white Tennessee politicians tried to stop the civil rights movement. One of the few buildings left is the Highlander library. Preservationists restored the building and want it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the Highlander Research and Education Center never stopped working from a new location. These social justice activists want the building returned so they can tell its story.
