FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley
While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
West Virginia crew responds to wildfires in western US
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California. The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. The crew helped around Willows, California, in the...
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 3 at 1:38AM MST until September 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 107 to. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker. In California, Joshua Tree National. Park, eastern Riverside County, and the Imperial VAlley. including the city of El Centro. * WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps.
Judge tosses manslaughter indictment against dive boat captain for deaths of 34 people in 2019 fire off California coast
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge tosses manslaughter indictment against dive boat captain for deaths of 34 people in 2019 fire off California coast.
Oath keepers lawyer charged in connection with January 6 riots
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A lawyer with connections to the "oath keepers" group was scheduled to appear in a Texas courtroom Thursday afternoon. A former Trump volunteer, has been charged with 4 counts in connection to the January 6 capitol attack. She's also accused of obstruction of justice and official proceeding.
