Lawrence off-duty officer arrested on suspicions of DUI
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
KCTV 5
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
bvnwnews.com
Armed suspect in the area initiates immediate lockdown at BVNW
Shortly after school was released on Aug. 30, BVNW went into a building-wide lockdown. According to BVNW Principal David Sharp, these protective measures were taken after an armed suspect and accomplice were seen in the Northwest area, specifically by St. Andrews Golf Course at 135th Street and Quivira Road. At...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with altering the identifying marks of a handgun, other crimes
A convicted felon was charged on Thursday in Douglas County District Court with altering the identifying marks on a 9mm handgun. Jordan Lee Morris, 36, of Lawrence, is charged with one felony count of defacing identification marks of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
LJWORLD
In response to DA’s criticism over use of the word ‘criminals,’ Lawrence police chief expresses pride in his department
In response to a statement from the Douglas County district attorney criticizing police for using the word “criminals” in social media posts, Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart on Thursday — in a two-sentence statement — said he valued transparency and was proud of the professionals in his department.
Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
Kansas City woman charged in fatal shooting of her husband
A Kansas City woman faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing her husband on Aug. 31 near Gillespie and Basie.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County sheriff asks for more funding amid staffing crunch
The Johnson County manager’s office will reallocate ten full-time employees to the Sheriff’s office for the rest of this year as a temporary measure to address staffing shortages. Driving the news: County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and county commissioners discussed ongoing staffing problems with Sheriff Calvin Hayden Thursday...
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
kcur.org
Kansas City Police agree to pay $1.5 million after officers killed man being used as 'human shield'
The Kansas City Police Department has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the parents of a man fatally shot by police in 2018 at Barney Allis Plaza. A private security firm has also agreed to settle the case, but that settlement is confidential. The...
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lee’s Summit man charged in deadly shooting of his father
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
KCTV 5
Standoff ends in Belton, man ultimately passes away
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff and at least one school was put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.” It has now come to an end after the man shot himself and was taken to the hospital. According to police, officers...
Court record: KCFD leaders unaware of driver complaints before Westport crash
Top leaders at the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department did not know about the concerns raised about one of their pumper-truck drivers until after the deadly crash in Westport.
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
KMBC.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys six apartments, no one hurt
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Six apartments have been destroyed by an early morning fire, leaving at least ten people without a home. However, Overland Park firefighters say no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire at Meadowlark Hill Apartments began just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. They saw smoke...
Johnson County adds $610K to hazardous waste recycling project
Johnson County will allocate an additional $610,000 toward the construction of a new Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
Unified Government CFO Kathleen VonAchen resigns
Kathleen VonAchen has resigned as chief financial officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
