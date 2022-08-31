ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSNT News

Lawrence off-duty officer arrested on suspicions of DUI

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
LAWRENCE, KS
bvnwnews.com

Armed suspect in the area initiates immediate lockdown at BVNW

Shortly after school was released on Aug. 30, BVNW went into a building-wide lockdown. According to BVNW Principal David Sharp, these protective measures were taken after an armed suspect and accomplice were seen in the Northwest area, specifically by St. Andrews Golf Course at 135th Street and Quivira Road. At...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with altering the identifying marks of a handgun, other crimes

A convicted felon was charged on Thursday in Douglas County District Court with altering the identifying marks on a 9mm handgun. Jordan Lee Morris, 36, of Lawrence, is charged with one felony count of defacing identification marks of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
ATCHISON, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County sheriff asks for more funding amid staffing crunch

The Johnson County manager’s office will reallocate ten full-time employees to the Sheriff’s office for the rest of this year as a temporary measure to address staffing shortages. Driving the news: County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and county commissioners discussed ongoing staffing problems with Sheriff Calvin Hayden Thursday...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Standoff ends in Belton, man ultimately passes away

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Belton, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff and at least one school was put on lockdown “as a precautionary measure.” It has now come to an end after the man shot himself and was taken to the hospital. According to police, officers...
BELTON, MO
WIBW

3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys six apartments, no one hurt

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Six apartments have been destroyed by an early morning fire, leaving at least ten people without a home. However, Overland Park firefighters say no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire at Meadowlark Hill Apartments began just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. They saw smoke...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early

OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
OLATHE, KS

