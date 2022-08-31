Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: James Carter Foundation helping kids
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nicholas Brooks sat down with James Cater, who created the Carter Foundation 8 years ago for our Frontline Responders. Carter shares how the foundation has been helping hundreds of kids in the community. “I saw Meridian doing drastic changes, and I wanted to do my part,”...
WTOK-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
WTOK-TV
Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Allie Cat Run and Festival raised over $93,000 this year, and $25,000 of it went to an organization that means a lot to the Carruth family. The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency received the generous donation in honor of Allie Carruth. The Carruth family chose to give this money to MORA for a very simple reason, to inform the public why it is important to donate organs and tissue. The September 2 check presentation took place at a special place for the Carruth family. Leslie Carruth wanted to share this moment with the people who made this donation possible.
WTOK-TV
Local high school band receives instrument donations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”. Were just a few of the words that the southeast Lauderdale high school band director had as three shiny new instruments made their way through the band hall doors. Damon Barnes believes that this is a huge leap for the band program and is extremely grateful for the Gibson family and their donation.
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty hosts first Saturday market
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was a great day to be outside just enjoying some fresh air and a little shopping. Earth’s Bounty held another first Saturday market featuring several local businesses selling a variety of items ranging from candles, honey, baked goods, and much more. Viviana Huemme, the...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
WTOK-TV
It is Football Friday, but we could dodge rain showers as we approach kickoff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! It is Football Friday. We do have isolated thunderstorms moving into the area as we near 2pm today. Everybody will not see rain, but you all want to pack that umbrella just in case. Heavy downpours are expected, but rain will be fizzling out by the start of kickoff.
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This evening showers and storms moved across the area bringing some heavy downpours of rain. Most of us stayed dry from the rain, but more rain is on the way for us tomorrow. On and off again showers and thunderstorms will start early morning on Sunday and last much throughout the day. Your umbrella will be much needed if you have any plans tomorrow. Keep it packed and handy with you rain showers will stick around for the next few days.
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
