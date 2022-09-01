Read full article on original website
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item
Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the U.S. because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box. Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle. One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The company says it's not telling people to park the SUVs outdoors. It says some customers have reported inoperative fans, burning smells or smoke coming from the vents while the vehicle is on. Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.
