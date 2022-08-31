Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
NFL legend Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare funds by Mississippi officials. Meanwhile, the lingering environmental justice crisis in the capital city of Jackson has gone unattended to for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Ex-president Donald Trump branded his successor Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" during a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, as he slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. Biden gave the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told supporters "He's an enemy of the state.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Alaska rejects Palin, Mississippi confronts a crisis
ALASKA SHOCKER — Democrat MARY PELTOLA won Alaska’s special election on Wednesday, making her “the first Alaska Native in Congress,” the Anchorage Daily News’ Iris Samuels reports, and the first person elected via the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. “Peltola topped Republican former Gov. SARAH PALIN after ballots were tallied and after votes for third-place GOP candidate NICK BEGICH III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.” Peltola, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for a full term.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
