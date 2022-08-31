Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Little Rock listed among America’s most depressed cities, data shows
Where are Americans most depressed?
KATV
"I couldn't take it:" Stuttgart man hopes mentorship program can turn community around
In light of the recent violence in Arkansas County, a Stuttgart man is trying to turn things around through a mentorship program for the youth. Frankie Bledsaw told KATV the idea to start BigDawg LilDawg mentoring program came nearly six months ago. He said the concept originally came from needing to find something for his own three kids to do.
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
fox16.com
Searching for Solutions: Arkansas Youth Challenge changes teens’ lives
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A military style program is offering Arkansas teens, like Jayden Ford, a second chance. Ford was one of nearly 50 cadets enrolled in the Arkansas National Guard Youth Challenge Program. “The first day was kind of shaky,” Ford, 17, said. Teens between 16...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
Children’s book holds message for kids and parents
a local author’s first children’s book centers around an owl who talks with God to help friends navigate life’s obstacles.
Little Rock homeless shelter seeing more young adults amid teacher shortage
A call for teachers to help educate young adults as the Little Rock Compassion Center is going through a teacher shortage and are seeing more young adults coming in for help.
ed88radio.com
Grants from Walmart Foundation, Alice L. Walton Foundation to Support Double Your Dollars Food Assistance Program
LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received grants from the Walmart Foundation, $250,000, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation, $100,000, to support the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Farmers’ Market Alliance’s Double Your Dollars program, an initiative that provides residents access to affordable, healthy foods at farmers markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits
(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
KATV
65 years ago today: Little Rock Nine attempt to desegregate Central High School
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Sept. 4, 1957, nine Black students attempted to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock - more than three years after the United States Supreme Court ruled racial segregation in public schools as unconstitutional. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used the Arkansas National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on Asher Avenue early Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue just after midnight. Once on the scene, police said medical personnel...
Little Rock police investigating early morning fatal pedestrian collision
Police in Little Rock are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
KATV
Happy Labor Day! Let's see photos of how you're spending the holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to "recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being."
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
littlerocksoiree.com
Petit & Keet Brings Back Jacques and Suzanne Tribute Menu
A delicious, nostalgia-filled celebration is in order for one of the city's favorite restaurants. West Little Rock's Petit & Keet has announced it will bring back its wildly popular Jacques and Suzanne Legacy Celebration menu in honor of the iconic downtown restaurant of the same name that closed in 1986.
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Comments / 0