Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to develop Saturday, Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The holiday weekend will be unsettled at times, but when there isn’t rain, it will be humid with clouds. Saturday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s with a widely scattered showers or storms. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms. Sunday there will be...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Days this weekend: Outdoor holiday plans possibly impacted
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team issued First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, downpours and lighting are possible throughout the area. Saturday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s with widely spread scattered showers or storms in the morning and the...
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
Fox 19
3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall. It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court. The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
NB I-75 closed at Galbraith Road after pedestrian struck: CPD
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Galbraith Road after a pedestrian was struck on the highway early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. The man suffered minor injuries after intentionally going into the highway just after 6 a.m., police said. It’s not clear how long the highway...
Fox 19
Indiana officer shot in line of duty ‘alive, surrounded by family’
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the head and critically hurt in the line of duty last month, is still alive as her family remains by her side, Richmond Chief of Police Michael Britt wrote on Facebook Thursday. The update on Officer Seara Burton’s...
Fox 19
Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, dispatchers in both states say.
Fox 19
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Fox 19
Long-time suspect charged in death of Tri-State man missing since January
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect faces charges in the case of a missing Hamersville man now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. That night,...
Fox 19
‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are shut down Thursday due to “a threat of violence,” the district said in a Facebook post. Students reported the threat to teachers and administrators. Lockland police are investigating. “A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
Fox 19
Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say they found around 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers say...
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
High School Football
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery. The head coach returns to the sideline Friday night after undergoing major surgery. High-school football team honors fallen Clermont County sheriff’s detective. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT. |. By Payton Marshall. ‘He’s someone who paid...
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
Fox 19
Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park. Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
Comments / 0