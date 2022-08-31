ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms to develop Saturday, Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The holiday weekend will be unsettled at times, but when there isn’t rain, it will be humid with clouds. Saturday will have highs in the low-to-mid 80s with a widely scattered showers or storms. Heavy downpours will be possible in some storms. Sunday there will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall. It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court. The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke...
OXFORD, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed at Galbraith Road after pedestrian struck: CPD

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Galbraith Road after a pedestrian was struck on the highway early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. The man suffered minor injuries after intentionally going into the highway just after 6 a.m., police said. It’s not clear how long the highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting sends 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent a man in his 30s to the hospital early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to the University of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are shut down Thursday due to “a threat of violence,” the district said in a Facebook post. Students reported the threat to teachers and administrators. Lockland police are investigating. “A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our...
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspect in rash of break-ins at UDF stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police in Cincinnati, Norwood and Elmwood Place are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple breaking and entering offenses at United Dairy Farmers stores overnight. Cincinnati police confirm officers responded to a break-in at the UDF on Montgomery Road and Dana Avenue in Evanston...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say they found around 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

High School Football

Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery. The head coach returns to the sideline Friday night after undergoing major surgery. High-school football team honors fallen Clermont County sheriff’s detective. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT. |. By Payton Marshall. ‘He’s someone who paid...
MILFORD, OH
Fox 19

Police search for SUV involved in deadly Hyde Park hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park. Around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, Ryan Malm, 25, was one of three people hit by a dark gray Honda SUV in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue, according to police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

