U.S. Politics

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Eyes on China? Japan Seeks Long-Range Standoff Missiles

The Japanese Defense Ministry said that it was planning to build two types of standoff missiles that can strike an enemy target from far away. Japan’s Ministry of Defense is seeking to acquire large numbers of long-range missiles and begin researching hypersonic missile technology, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
The Independent

Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
ALASKA STATE
nationalinterest.org

The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat

A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Why Long-Range Fires Will Be the Key to a Ukrainian Victory

Now that Ukraine has longer-range rockets, Russia’s launchers can be neutralized. Russian rocket and missile strikes have killed hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainian children, families, and non-combatants, yet these attacks remain difficult to defend against. Both guided and unguided missiles and rockets, many of them capable of traveling...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Biden's $3 Billion Aid Package Arms Ukraine for the Long-Haul

This emerging effort, as explained by Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, will involve the United States working with the defense industry to manufacture and send new weapons to Ukraine in support of a long-term fight. A recent Department of Defense briefing on the United States’ continued support for...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

How China Views the Taiwan Problem

The Taiwan question is not merely an issue concerning the national rejuvenation of China, but also concerns the peace and prosperity of Asia as a whole. Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan abruptly heightened tensions by provoking unprecedented Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. This led to concern about whether a large-scale military conflict between China and the United States will ensue.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Why Taiwan Needs to Start a Dialogue With China

At a time when the security environment around Taiwan is deteriorating, the Tsai administration must calibrate its China policy and turn to engagement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August sparked the so-called “Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis,” which escalated tensions in Taiwan Strait to a high level. Notably, the focal point of the pertinent discussion about this crisis is mostly related to Taiwan’s military reform efforts, the “new normal” in the Taiwan Strait, and the United States and Japan’s role in the event of a Chinese invasion. Admittedly, these topics are undeniably critical regarding Taiwan’s security and deserve tremendous attention. Nonetheless, this trend of discussion is extremely concerning because it reflects the seriousness of this crisis and the potential course of the dispute over Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Can India Defeat China and Pakistan’s Air-to-Air Missiles?

As India continues to make strides in air-to-air missile technology, Pakistan and China should know that they will see a dominant BVR missile in New Delhi’s arsenal soon. In June, India took an important step toward self-reliance by placing an order for the Astra Mk-1 beyond visual range (BVR) missile. BVR missiles can engage targets beyond a pilot’s visual range, which is typically about thirty-seven kilometers. The Astra Mk-1 has a range of 100 kilometers and a ceiling of twenty kilometers. It has satisfied all the consumers who intend to integrate them into their aircraft, including the Indian HAL Tejas multirole fighter. However, will this new capability give India an edge over Pakistan and China?
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

American B-52 Bombers Are Dropping Cargo, Not Bombs

The U.S. Air Force recently conducted an exercise for implementing a decentralized cargo delivery system in a combat theater. The B-52 Stratofortress—the United States’ oldest active service airplane—is practicing for a new kind of mission. Instead of bombs, the enormous strategic bomber will be dropping military cargo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Can Ukrainian Forces Recapture Kherson?

The extent of Ukrainian progress during its offensive forays in the Kherson region so far is difficult to determine. However, senior Pentagon officials say updates will likely emerge in the coming days. It might have been unimaginable six months ago but could Ukraine defeat the Russian invasion? This is a...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Turkish Private Military Companies Are Learning From Russia

Turkey has borrowed from the Kremlin’s playbook and is using PMCs to revive its Islamist credentials from Libya to Qatar and Malaysia. Mercenaries have been around for some time, but while their purpose—guns for hire—has remained largely stagnant for decades, they are now being employed as instruments of foreign policy by several countries. The Russian Wagner Group, a quasi-private military company (PMC), has been rewriting the rules of the game and expanding Moscow’s footprint in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and, most recently, Ukraine.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Will AI Be the Secret to Hypersonic Missile Defense?

Computer processing is becoming much faster and a series of technical breakthroughs are allowing for incoming sensor data to be instantly analyzed, organized, assessed, and streamlined. Stopping hypersonic missile attacks will likely rely heavily upon data sharing, high-speed data processing, and artificial intelligence (AI). The challenge for hypersonic missile defense...
TECHNOLOGY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Is Stocking Up on Upgraded Fighter Jet Missiles

The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. Thanks to a series of software and hardware upgrades, U.S. and allied fighter jets will be equipped with improved guidance and targeting capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

