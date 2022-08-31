ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

North Clackamas County high school soccer: Top stars to watch in 2022

By Andy Dieckhoff
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POPqU_0hdHQNG700 With the high school soccer season in full effect, here's a look at the county's top stars to watch on the pitch this fall.

Soccer season has already gotten under way, but it's never too late to get familiar with the best and brightest from around the area.

Teams in north Clackamas County were great on the pitch last year. This area boasts defending state champions (La Salle Prep boys, Wilsonville girls), state runners-up (West Linn boys, La Salle Prep girls) and state semifinalists (Gladstone girls), along with those eliminated in the quarterfinals by the slimmest of margins (Lake Oswego girls, Oregon City girls).

Of course, it's a new year — which means the slate is clean for everyone to make a run at the state title in 2022. To give an idea of which players could lead their teams to glory this fall, here is our list of the top players to watch from each team in our north Clackamas County coverage zone.

CLACKAMAS CAVALIERS (6A)

  • Gavin Ripley, senior forward

    • As new head coach Grant Bateman enters his first season, he does so with a returning All-Mt. Hood Conference First Team selection in Ripley. After being eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs last season, Ripley looks to lead the Cavaliers' charge even further this season.

  • Piper Goss, senior midfielder

    • Clackamas head coach Gary Maass expects Goss, a four-year starter with the Cavaliers, to finish off her career with a bang — especially in the wake of graduating 12 seniors last spring. "She's a phenomenal leader," said Maass, "and will be one of our main scoring options on offense."

    LAKE OSWEGO LAKERS (6A )

  • Adam Robertson, senior midfielder/defender

    • There were a few good choices among the Lakers, but Robertson — one of two senior captains along with central defender Luc Scipio del Campo — stands out for his versatility to play both defense and midfield. "Adam is a natural leader," said longtime head coach Fraser Morrison.

  • Megan Ko, senior midfielder

    • It was just as hard to land on one player from the girls team, too. Ko is one of six seniors on the Lakers this year, and she joins fellow All-Three Rivers League First Team selection Natalie Redpath as a captain. Head coach Foday Kabba looks forward to his seniors setting a strong example.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgv4r_0hdHQNG700

    LAKERIDGE PACERS (6A)

  • Zac Levin, senior forward

    • Levin returns for his senior season as one of the top forwards in the Three Rivers League. He was voted to the all-league first team as a junior and was the only non-senior to make the cut. Levin helped the Pacers to the state quarterfinals in 2021, where they fell to state champ Summit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hdHQNG700

  • Molly Bachman, senior defender

    • Bachmann was a second-team all-league defender last season, and she will join up again with fellow senior Julia Mindt to form the heart of the Lakeridge team. "[They are] our team's center back pairing and captains," said head coach Nick Lewis of his two four-year starters.

    NELSON HAWKS (6A)

  • Eiden Kato, senior defender

    • For a Nelson team that won just a single game last season, there's nowhere to go but up. Helping them get there will be Kato, the team's lone representative on the 2021 All-Mt. Hood Conference teams. The rising senior was selected as an honorable mention by the league's coaches.

  • Lola McArthur, senior goalkeeper

    • McArthur was one of two non-seniors from Nelson to make the all-conference team last year, but the other (Mairin Kelly) transferred to Lake Oswego. Nevertheless, the Hawks' senior goalkeeper should be one of the top returning net-minders in the Mt. Hood Conference in 2022.

    OREGON CITY PIONEERS (6A)

  • Colin Blackwell, senior forward

    • Blackwell returns as one of the most important players for head coach Zachary Myque Obiero, who returns to the Oregon City sidelines after previously coaching the team for 10 years. As for Blackwell, the All-TRL honorable mention will provide stability and continuity for the Pioneers.

  • Olivia Bariao-Arce, sophomore midfielder

    • Bariao-Arce was the highest-rated freshman in the Three Rivers League last year, making the all-league second team after a solid debut in Oregon City. The Pioneers will be counting on her, along with senior Mia Spellman, to help get back to state after making the quarterfinals in 2021.

    WEST LINN LIONS (6A)

  • Gabriel Valdes, junior defender

    • Of the 10 players to make the All-Three Rivers League cut last year, only Valdes returns. He was part of a West Linn defense that tied for third-best in Class 6A with just 11 goals allowed in 2021. The Lions made it to the state championship game last year under longtime coach Steve Ancheta.

  • Kaia Schmidt, senior forward/midfielder

    • Schmidt is the lone returning all-leaguer on the girls' side for the Lions, making the All-Three Rivers League Second Team as a junior. Now back in the fold for her final season, Schmidt will try to guide West Linn further than last year's first-round exit from the state playoffs.

    LA SALLE PREP FALCONS (5A)

  • Quentin Strange, senior forward/midfielder

    • Strange was a key cog of La Salle's second-consecutive state championship team last year. He was also a freshman on the varsity squad that won it all in 2020 (his older brother Luke was a captain). Strange is one of four returning All-NWOC selections for the Falcons this season.

  • Emelia Warta, senior midfielder

    • After scoring both of La Salle Prep's goals in the state championship loss to league rival Wilsonville, Warta returns as one of the most dangerous players in the league. She scored 32 goals for the Falcons in 2021, so the All-NWOC First Team selection is a must-watch player in 2022.

    MILWAUKIE MUSTANGS (5A)

  • Caleb Cedarleaf, senior goalkeeper

    • The Milwaukie boys soccer program did not field a varsity team last season, but the Mustangs are back and looking for success in 2022. One of the most important positions on the field is goalkeeper, and the senior Cedarleaf already pitched a shutout in the team's season-opening win.

  • Maddie Davis, sophomore goalkeeper

    • The Mustangs had a rough ride in 2021, winning just one game, but the results could have been far more dire if not for the solid play of Davis. The rising sophomore was the only freshman goalkeeper to make the All-NWOC team, and she will continue to play a vital role for Milwaukie.

    PUTNAM KINGSMEN (5A)

  • Luke Mallett, senior forward

    • After making the All-NWOC First Team as a forward last season — the only non-senior among the three attackers chosen — Mallett is back to lead the Kingsmen's charge in his final year. Putnam made it to the state playoffs last year, and they'll look to go even further in 2022.

  • Hailey Patlan, junior goalkeeper

    • Under the tutelage of Putnam head coach (and Portland Thorns goalkeeper) Bella Bixby, Patlan was named to the All-NWOC First Team and All-State Second Team in 2021. Bixby didn't mince words about Patlan's skills, calling the rising junior "the best goalkeeper in NWOC."

    WILSONVILLE WILDCATS (5A)

  • Cameron Little, senior midfielder

    • An all-league midfielder for one of the best teams in the state last year, Little leads a veteran group of Wildcats trying to finish the season with a state title. Head coach Ian Reschke said of Little, "[He is] highly motivated to lead the team with his experience" as a senior.

  • Kenley Whittaker, junior midfield/forward

    • Whittaker is coming off an exceptional sophomore season in which she scored 18 goals and recorded 17 assists for the Wildcats. That performance earned her a first-team All-NWOC nod, as well as a spot on the All-State Second Team, after helping the Wildcats win a state title.

    GLADSTONE GLADIATORS (4A)

  • Asher Gonzolez, senior goalkeeper

    • Gladstone head coach Ryan Hardwick won't have to worry much about his last line of defense, as Gonzolez is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year in the Tri-Valley Conference. "Last year, Asher recorded 123 saves across 15 games," Hardwick noted of his senior goalie.

  • Delaney McNett, senior midfielder

    • The reigning Player of the Year in the Tri-Valley Conference, McNett is the brightest star on a Gladstone team that is full of them. The Gladiators were selected as the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the OSAA preseason coaches' poll, putting them on the inside track to a state title.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYD5b_0hdHQNG700

    {loadposition sub-article-02}

    Comments / 0

    Related
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Gladstone School District returns to classes with new leaders

    Replacement administrators from Woodburn, West Linn-Wilsonville start work at Wetten Elementary and Kraxberger Middle School. Gladstone School District officials hired several new school leaders in time for the beginning of the school year. Lindy Sproul will be the interim principal at John Wetten Elementary, coming back to education for another year after her retirement in June. Sproul had served for 10 years as principal of Boeckman Creek Primary School in the West Linn-Wilsonville District. Sproul replaces Michael Clutter, who led Gladstone elementary school for only one year. Reached on the phone by Pamplin Media Group, Clutter said that he's still looking...
    GLADSTONE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    West Linn-Wilsonville schools' safety features nationally acclaimed

    District gets high marks for security systems and protocols that serve as model.When it comes to school shootings, every minute counts. The average school shooting lasts about 6 minutes, and the median time for law enforcement to arrive on the scene is around 3 minutes In May, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, through an unlocked side door, it took an hour and 29 minutes for 376 law enforcement officers from several local, state and federal agencies to eliminate the threat — 10 times the average length of time. The shooting in Uvalde renewed national discussions...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

    Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
    CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Proposed toll near Wilsonville on I-5 rankles residents

    The Oregon Department of Transportation proposes to add electric tolling stations to portions of I-5 and I-205 including the Boone Bridge to reduce congestionWilsonville residents, specifically those in the Charbonneau community, aren't happy about an Oregon Department of Transportation proposal to add a tolling station to the Boone Bridge along I-5. A result of 2017 legislation, the I-205 Toll Project will include tolling stations throughout the I-5 and I-205 highways to reduce congestion and open up freeway capacity potentially starting in 2025. Funding from the tolls is expected to be used to support the addition of a third lane...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Kiwanis club set to return to Wilsonville

    The nonprofit service organization is rebooting in the city of Wilsonville after a hiatus.After hitting a decline, and eventually dissolving due to a lack of participation, the Kiwanis International club is set to reboot in Wilsonville. Kiwanis is an international service club which was founded with a focus towards youth engagement and growth through community service and leadership projects. With children having coped with fewer opportunities for face-to-face interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, Val Arbacauskas, who has helped open local Kiwanis clubs through the Pacific Northwest, believes the services Kiwanis provides are more imperative than ever. "We're trying...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Downed power line leaves over 2,000 Wilsonville homes without power

    Portland General Electric mostly restores services after a tree falling on a power line on SW Boones Ferry Road left customers without powerThis story was updated from its original version Due to a tree toppling a power line on SW Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville, 2,573 homes served by Portland General Electric in the Wilsonville area including Charbonneau were reportedly without power Thursday evening. However, by Friday morning, only a few customers remained without power. Andrea Platt, a spokesperson for PGE, said that the tree falling on the power line caused a surge that affected a breaker in the...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Amazing Neighbors: Wilsonville resident empowers young volunteers

    Dr. Laura Lajoie Bishop has championed several of the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's programs with a focus on youth development. Editor's note: This article appears in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section, which printed in this week's newspaper and can also be found here. After moving her chiropractic practice, Joy of Life, from Portland to Wilsonville in January of 1995, Dr. Laura Lajoie Bishop quickly fell in love with her new community. She was drawn to the family-friendly atmosphere and attracted by the city's many community events. Bishop was so infatuated with the city that, in 1998, she...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

    The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
    OREGON STATE
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

    The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020. The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. ...
    PORTLAND, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

    Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
    OREGON STATE
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    City of Wilsonville hosts annual block party at Town Center Park

    The event, held Thursday, Aug. 25, drew several hundred people to the park for live music, food and more. Families flocked to Town Center Park in Wilsonville on Thursday, Aug. 25 for the city's annual Community Block Party. The event, which ran from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and attracted several hundred people, featured lawn games, live music from country-rock hybrid singer and guitarist Nate Botsford and food trucks including Koi Fusion and Chick-Fil-A. The city hosted informational tents from different departments, while other organizations such as {obj:65241:Dolly Parton&apos;s Imagination Library } used it as an opportunity to spread information. "Compared to last year people are much more willing to come out, so (it's) a lot better turnout and I think the music really helps," said Hilly Alexander, the director of Dolly Parton Imagination Library Wilsonville. Children could interact with therapy animals including a mini horse and a goat, and also formed lines for the balloon animal stand. {loadposition sub-article-01}
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    Wilsonville Spokesman

    West Linn-Wilsonville school district kicks off new year with resource event, free school supplies

    The Family Empowerment Center is helping families get ready to go back to school. West Linn and Wilsonville families getting ready to send their kids back to school can stop by the school district's Family Empowerment Center's resource fair on Aug. 17 for free school supplies, activities and information. On Wednesday, the center will host its annual "Back to School" resource event alongside its community partners at Boeckman Creek Primary School. Families who stop by will receive school supplies, backpacks and books, as well as connections to community resources to help their next academic year go smoothly. During the pandemic,...
    WILSONVILLE, OR
    LAKE OSWEGO, OR
