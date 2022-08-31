ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn girls soccer suffer 7-0 defeat in season opener

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oimEU_0hdHOqm400 Perennial 6A powerhouse Jesuit hands Woodburn a thorough loss at home as the duo battled in the heat

WOODBURN, Ore.—With temperatures reaching the upper 90s on the home turf, Woodburn girls soccer team welcomed one of the best teams in the state in Jesuit. The Crusaders won 7-0 after a five-goal first half, forcing the Bulldogs into an 0-1 start to the season.

It was a wake-up call for last year's 4A state champions who came into the game having not lost in 17 straight games. In under 20 minutes Jesuit led 2-0 while stymying any Woodburn offense in the attacking third. The first 20 minutes of the game were a tough way to cap the first day of school for the Bulldogs.

In addition, the heat noticeably affected the home team.

"I think (the heat) was a huge factor," Woodburn head coach Andrea Whiteman said. "Both of our center backs came out. They're two of our strongest, they usually play all of every game, and both of them came out feeling nauseous and not feeling up to par. I think it would have been a similar result without the heat because I think it affected both of us equally. But I thought they battled well despite the heat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hK3Is_0hdHOqm400

It was also a physical game, but not one where Woodburn was obviously being bullied on the pitch. Jesuit was the larger team, but the Bulldogs battled for the ball at all levels of the pitch. In the second half, senior goalkeeper Litzy Gonzalez came out for a save and collided in with a Crusader striker. While Gonzalez hit the ground hard, she only stayed on the turf for a little while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hdHOqm400

Encountering the toughness of a top 6A team was a good thing, according to Whiteman.

"I think it's good for us feel that, sometimes you don't feel the physicality until the playoffs, so I'm glad to feel people pushing them off the ball now," Whiteman said. "I do feel like we battled back."

Woodburn's goals haven't changed since moving up to 5A. The team still wants to collect shutouts and score within the first 10 minutes of play. While neither happened against visiting Jesuit, Whiteman was encouraged that her team didn't pack it up at half. It also helped her and her coaching staff identify areas the team can improve in the four weeks until their first clash in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

One of those things to improve upon is how the team defends corner kicks. Another is how to meet those goals early in play.

"The things we worked on, what I wrote down on my clipboard, was do the work early," Whiteman said. "It's hard when you're tired because you end up chasing, and it's kind of counterintuitive; you don't want to do the early work, but if you do the early work you'll do less running in the long run."

Woodburn (0-1) will have its next chance at a 5A victory when they clash with the Putnam Kingsmen on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodburn Independent

Led by Ledesma, North Marion football defeats Harrisburg 26-21

The victory over the visiting Eagles marked the Huskies first win since spring 2021, and first season opening win since 2019 It was easy to tell how much this win meant for the Huskies football team. Downing Harrisburg 26-21 on Friday, Sept. 2, North Marion snapped a nine-game losing streak that went back to the 2021 spring season. It's also the first time North Marion has opened a season with a win since 2019. When Huskies senior Marcus Ledesma punched in his fourth touchdown of the night with seven seconds left in the game, the roar from the field, the...
MARION, OR
beachconnection.net

One Freak of a Sunset on Oregon Coast (Video): the Science of Why

(Seaside, Oregon) – Without a doubt, it was the most amaze-balls sunset I had ever encountered, and I've photographed hundreds of them over the last two decades and a half on the Oregon coast (thousands, if you count all the bracketed shots). This unforgettable sight grew out of an odd hole in the sky during a particularly surprising sunset – you did not expect this at all, as conditions had become fairly cloudy. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
SEASIDE, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
Woodburn, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Woodburn Independent

Growing pains

Oregon has a grave need for more housing units, but strides taken to serve that need come with consequencesThe noticeable booming business of home and apartment building in Woodburn and the overall homeless problems locally and regionally are at a point of conflict. Population growth and a recent history of lackluster housing-unit construction in Oregon contribute to high housing costs, inspiring measures being taken to address widespread problems engendered by housing shortages. Among the symptoms of the crisis are a proliferation of tent cities and urban "campers" especially rampant in places like Salem, Portland and many surrounding areas. But...
WOODBURN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Bulldogs
The Times

Tualatin man fights for his life after COVID-19 infection

Steven Whitaker has been a local UPS driver for nearly 25 years. Some people on his route pitched in to help him. When asked to describe longtime delivery driver Steven Whitaker, Lake Oswego residents John and Lynne Self mentioned the Tualatin resident's outgoing personality, strapping exterior and penchant for ribbing John about his purchase of yet another golf club. Though their jovial delivery man's visits never lasted more than a couple minutes, the Selfs always enjoyed them. So when he didn't show up one day — and many days after — they grew concerned. Eventually they learned that Whittaker, a...
TUALATIN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Finding felicity through fencing

Fences For Fido showed up in Woodburn Sunday morning to erect a fence -- but to no availFences For Fido came to Woodburn Sunday morning to help put some spring into a beloved pet boxer named Joey. But the visit turned out to be a non-starter. The group builds fences for dog owners who would otherwise need to keep their pet on a chain. In Joey's case, his original keeper had him in rural Gervais area where he was perilously exposed to wildlife, so she moved him to stay with her brother in Woodburn. But that scenario required that he...
WOODBURN, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run I-5, Marion Co., Sept. 1

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. Preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra Sullivan (35) of Salem, was struck by a vehicle. Sullivan sustained fatal injuries and was discovered by a litter crew on the shoulder of the road. It is believed that she was struck sometime during the evening of August 29 or the morning of August 30. OSP investigators are seeking public assistance in locating the vehicle that struck her. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a: Subaru: 2012-16 Impreza, 2013-2017 Cross Trek or a 2014-2018 Forrester; crystal white pearl in color; damage to the right front; was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 on evening of August 29 to morning of August 30, 2022. Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-229957.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
435
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy