illinois.edu
Campus Safety Notice
We want to inform you of a crime that has recently occurred in the campus area so you have the information you need to take the appropriate precautions. This Campus Safety Notice is issued in accordance with a federal law requiring universities to disclose information about crime to aid in the prevention of similar crimes and to assist in the identification of offenders.
3 women celebrate 100+ years of life
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The roaring 20’s. It was a time of change and prosperity in the United States. WWI had ended, flappers were coming on the scene, alcohol was no where to be found. Unless you knew where to look of course. And 3 extraordinary women were just coming into the world. And they […]
Illinois athletic dept. announces gameday changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that it will be implementing a series of changes in gameday operations at Illini football games in order to improve fan experience. These changes come after thousands of fans were left waiting in long lines to enter Memorial Stadium and get concessions […]
Centennial’s class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many members of Centennial High School’s class of 1972 traveled back to Champaign on Saturday to celebrate their 50th reunion. Alumni who planned the event said it’s been in the works for two and a half years and about 100 graduates came together to celebrate the milestone. They toured the renovated […]
WCIA
Hoopeston hosting National Sweetheart Pageant this weekend
This weekend is the annual National Sweetheart Pageant! In 2022, the National Sweetheart Pageant partnered with the Miss Volunteer America Organization to send a runner-up contestant from their respective states’ Miss Volunteer America pageant. The National Sweetheart Pageant is a scholarship program based in Hoopeston, Illinois that seeks to...
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
U of I Police investigating robbery on campus
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus. It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Wright Street. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The […]
Central Illinois Proud
Hundreds attend Threshermen’s Reunion Parade
PONTIAC, Ill (WMBD) — Hundreds lined the Sunday Sidewalks in Pontiac cheering on The Threshermen’s Reunion in Pontiac. The parade featured tractors, horses and The University of Illinois Marching Illini Band. Spectators received candy and were even squirted with water. Aubrey Christiansen,13, said she comes to the parade...
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
videtteonline.com
ISU alum Jane Lynch inducted into Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
Jane Lynch, five-time Emmy award winner and Illinois State University alumna, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association's (IBA) Hall of Fame Oct. 25. Along with her Emmys, Lynch has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of her award-winning performances include shows such as "Glee" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She has also been nominated for another Emmy for "Only Murders in the Building."
wjbc.com
Victim identified in Bloomington pedestrian-motorcycle crash
BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a traffic crash Friday night. 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington was pronounced dead just before 10:00 p.m. at a local hospital, according to a news release. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was multiple...
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
State Police reveal new info about Friday crash
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
Movie night to raise money for student battling cancer
The team held a movie night on the field. They played Remember the Titans to raise money for six-year-old Millie Fields.
National sweet corn festival in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1 to 5. The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free. Organizers said the picture below shows […]
The Little Italy Festival returns
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 57th annual Little Italy Festival is taking place this weekend in Clinton. This historic festival highlights the deep Italian heritage that is within the Vermillion County community. From the food, to the music, a piece of Italy is everywhere. Little Italy Festival Board Member Anna Hollowell has been apart of […]
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
2022 Westville Labor Day Parade Photo Gallery
A Huge crowd on hand for the 2022 Labor Day Parade in Westville. If we took your picture, you can find it here. Click the picture to see the full size image on your PC, or swipe on your phone.
