ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Jefferson Hospital Shooting: Suspect pleads guilty to several charges, sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison

PHILADELPHIA - The man who fatally shot a coworker at Jefferson University Hospital last October has been sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal charges. According to the District Attorney's Office, the conviction was secured Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a nursing assistant and the non-fatal shootings of Philadelphia police officers during a subsequent shootout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Hayes
Person
David Osborne
Person
Thomas Jefferson
mountainstatesman.com

Philadelphia man sentenced after March 2021 drug bust

TAYLOR COUNTY—A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court after being arrested during a March 2021 drug bust on Tolley Road. 30-year-old Carlos Raydell Fernandez was originally arrested on the charges of delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy and obstruction, after a lengthy investigation was carried out by numerous agencies.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man, 28, Charged In Shooting Death: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old Atlantic City man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman, authorities said. Lester Robinson was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and several weapons offenses in the alleged slaying of Malikah McLaughlin, 26, of Atlantic City. Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 without incident...
fox29.com

Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting

TACONY - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street late Friday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. 15th District officers found a gunshot victim in the street when they arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sentencing#West Philadelphia#The Philadelphia Inquirer
WMDT.com

Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover

DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

6 Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Police

SIx people were arrested on drug chareges in Atlantic City, authorities said. Overnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. The operation yielded approximately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy