Read full article on original website
Related
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Local food truck closes permanently
A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
wevv.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
Daily Register
Bonnie Elaine Small of Owensboro, Ky.
Bonnie Elaine Small, 88, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Mich., to the late Herbert and Ann Thomas. Bonnie worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and spending quality...
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sep. 1-5
Sept. 1-4 Victoria National Golf Club, 2000 Victoria National Blvd., Newburgh, Indiana. The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour season concludes Labor Day weekend at Victoria National Golf Club’s par 72 course in Newburgh, Indiana. The tournament tees off today and culminates Sunday. Ground passes start at $20 per day. Spectator parking is available at Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park. Blvd., for a $5 donation that will benefit the Evansville Youth Hockey League.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
104.1 WIKY
Evansville’s Recycling Program Suspended Another Week
The City’s residential recycling program will be suspended for an additional week. Pumps needed to operate the baling equipment at Tri-State Resource Recovery will not arrive until after Labor Day. Residential recycling collections for week “B” were suspended this week. The delay in receiving the pumps makes...
14news.com
Deaconess expert gives allergy tips as ragweed pollen peaks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re like millions of Americans, you’re probably suffering from seasonal allergies. Doctor Majed Koleilat is an allergist with Deaconess. He says we’re in the middle of one of the year’s two allergy peaks. During this peak, the doctor says the allergen...
WISH-TV
Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.
Comments / 0