ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
103GBF

The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville

Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome

I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing

After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday

A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wheat Bread#Sandwich Bread#Yeast Bread#Food Stall Info#Bakery#Food Drink#Cinnamon Chip#Great Harvest
wevv.com

Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather

A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
OWENSBORO, KY
Daily Register

Bonnie Elaine Small of Owensboro, Ky.

Bonnie Elaine Small, 88, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Mich., to the late Herbert and Ann Thomas. Bonnie worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and spending quality...
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
14news.com

Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sep. 1-5

Sept. 1-4 Victoria National Golf Club, 2000 Victoria National Blvd., Newburgh, Indiana. The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour season concludes Labor Day weekend at Victoria National Golf Club’s par 72 course in Newburgh, Indiana. The tournament tees off today and culminates Sunday. Ground passes start at $20 per day. Spectator parking is available at Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park. Blvd., for a $5 donation that will benefit the Evansville Youth Hockey League.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville’s Recycling Program Suspended Another Week

The City’s residential recycling program will be suspended for an additional week. Pumps needed to operate the baling equipment at Tri-State Resource Recovery will not arrive until after Labor Day. Residential recycling collections for week “B” were suspended this week. The delay in receiving the pumps makes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deaconess expert gives allergy tips as ragweed pollen peaks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re like millions of Americans, you’re probably suffering from seasonal allergies. Doctor Majed Koleilat is an allergist with Deaconess. He says we’re in the middle of one of the year’s two allergy peaks. During this peak, the doctor says the allergen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy