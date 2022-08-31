Read full article on original website
New film festival coming to Central Coast
– The first ever Central Coast Entertainment Expo will bring together the film and entertainment community Nov. 4 – 5, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. This event is for local filmmakers looking to take their films to the next level, of for those...
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Road trip: 10 things to do in San Luis Obispo
If you're planning your next getaway, consider a trip to San Luis Obispo, just under four hours from San Francisco.Here's what to do, where to eat, drink and stay. Where to stay1. Hotel San Luis ObispoWith bright airy guest rooms and spa-like bathrooms (plus an actual spa) this hotel is a dreamy, restorative retreat. They have several packages for spa add-ons, longer stays and romantic getaways here. Rates: $350+Location: 877 Palm St. Photo: Tanveer Badal, courtesy of Hotel San Luis Obispo2. Granada Hotel & BistroA 17-room boutique hotel, Granada Hotel & Bistro features cozy, well-curated bedrooms with exposed brick walls,...
Business slows in Paso Robles during heat wave, workers say
Downtown Paso Robles, normally bustling with tourists in the late summer months, is noticeably quiet this week.
If those walls could talk! Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's beloved California central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's central coast estate is back on the market for $2.85million. The 44-acre estate called Freedom Farms resides off North Ryan Road in Creston, California - north of Los Angeles - and has been in her son Todd Fisher's sole possession since their deaths in 2016.
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
calcoastnews.com
Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles
A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $733,175. The average price per square foot ended up at $402.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug. 21-29
On Aug. 21, Eutequio Mejiagonzales, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Aug. 21, Carmelo Mejiagonzales, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
Update: Paso Robles man killed in vintage plane crash
Sherman Smoot was Estrella Warbirds Museum board director. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors reports today the Friday death of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, as a result of a fatal aircraft accident. A member of the museum for many years, he was currently a director on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria, CA in the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $363. That’s $45 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $318. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California
A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Visitors head to Pismo Beach ahead of heatwave
Beachgoers are trying to stay cool as temperatures are rising in the Central Coast. The post Visitors head to Pismo Beach ahead of heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
